One Piece Chapter 1126 reveals Luffy’s most loyal ally

While Luffy has a lot of friends outside his crew, we find his most loyal ally in One Piece Chapter 1126.

The new One Piece chapter could turn out to be one of the best in recent years. Titled ‘Payback’, it starts with the Red Hair Pirates’ clash with the Barto Club. As expected, Shanks’ team wins, but they have a nefarious plan for their defeated opponents.

The Yonko’s crew gives Bartolomeo’s group a poison and orders them to give it to Luffy within a month. But instead of doing that to his idol, Bartolomeo drinks the poison himself, choosing to sacrifice his own life to save Luffy.

It’s a telling moment, revealing the true extent of the green-haired pirate’s loyalty to Luffy. In the Dressrosa Arc, we’ve already seen him geeking over the Straw Hats. But in One Piece Chapter 1126, we learn his devotion runs deeper than being just a fan.

However, despite his noble act in the chapter, Bartolomeo and his crew face a terrible fate. After drinking the poison, he finds that it’s fake, meant to be a loyalty test from Shanks. This seems like a positive point in the series, backed by Shanks’ affection for Luffy.

But the moment soon takes a darker turn. When Bartolomeo’s crew tries to escape, Yasopp shoots at them, making their ship explode in the sea. At this moment, it’s unclear if anyone – particularly the captain – has survived the explosion, but given One Piece’s penchant for not killing characters, they all might be alive, only wounded.

Whatever the consequences turn out to be, readers are impressed by Bartolomeo’s loyalty in One Piece Chapter 1126. One X user wrote, “Another kind of loyalty. Shanks would be proud of Luffy’s friend.”

“Barto D. Loyal. This some beautiful sh*t right here,” agreed another, with a third adding, “I hope Luffy finds out what Bartolomeo did for him.”

“And Bartolomeo is drinking the ‘poison’ that Shanks gave him instead of giving it to Luffy. A true loyalist right there,” joined a fourth.

Since we only have the brief spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1126, we don’t know all the details of this encounter. But one thing is for certain: Bartolomeo is one of Luffy’s most loyal allies and will serve him well in the final war.

