One Piece Final Saga is eliminating several major characters

The Final Saga of One Piece is getting more intense as Eiichiro Oda decides to eliminate some of the major characters. What direction is the story heading towards now?

One Piece is known to be a light-hearted Shonen series. Eiichiro Oda, the series creator, always tries his best to keep some level of comedy in the story, no matter how intense it gets.

That’s also one of the reasons fans adore this series. However, it appears the Final Saga is taking a turn for the worse as the series keeps eliminating some of the major characters.

Not only that, but these characters have always been fan favorites, which is surely disappointing. Delve deeper to find out about the major characters that One Piece Final Saga has eliminated and what it means for the future.

Major characters that are less likely to be active in One Piece Final Saga

Crunchyroll

The first one to taste defeat in the Final Saga of One Piece is Eustass Kid, who challenges the Red-Hair Pirates. This isn’t the first time Kid goes against Shanks. Before, he loses without even seeing Shanks. However, this time, the Emperor himself deals the finishing blow. The manga confirms that the Kid Pirates will not be active again.

Next, Blackbeard defeats the Heart Pirates. Most of the crew is likely dead, while Bepo escapes to get help. Trafalgar Law’s status is unknown, but he shouldn’t be in any good shape, considering he is captured by someone who hunts powerful devil fruits. Since Law has such a unique and powerful fruit, the villain must be dying to get his hands on it.

Then, the series recently features the defeat of veteran Marine Hero Monkey D. Garp. He is Luffy’s grandfather and one of the strongest Marines. He invades Hachinosu along with the SWORD members to rescue his student Koby. However, Garp faces defeat against the Ten Titanic Captains. His status remains unknown. Furthermore, the world is taking a turn for the worse, with several disasters happening all over.

What does it mean to have so many important characters removed from the story?

Crunchyroll

Each one of these characters is not only close to Luffy but also extremely powerful. Their powers could help Luffy a great deal in the Final War. It’s uncertain what Oda is planning for the Final Saga of One Piece. However, judging by how things are going, it wouldn’t be surprising if he begins eliminating some other major characters.

It could be because the series is in its final stretch, so some of the characters are getting removed to make room for new ones. Nonetheless, if war breaks out, these characters will not be of any use. It is also necessary to mention that Law’s defeat could very well doom the world. His devil fruit is the only power in the world that can grant immortality. Blackbeard’s thirst for power can tempt him to use it on himself, which will make him even more undefeatable than he is now.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, you can check out more anime coverage below:

