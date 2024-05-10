One Piece fans can’t believe Mother Flame was foreshadowed nearly 20 years ago

One Piece finally revealed the mysterious Mother Flame and fans are shocked at how long it had been foreshadowed by Eiichiro Oda.

One Piece is currently in its Final Saga, and it’s delivering shocking twists one after the other. After Vegapunk’s message about how the world is about to sink under the sea, the manga reveals the first pirate in history and finally gives readers a glimpse of the terrible weapon — the Mother Flame.

The Mother Flame is an extremely powerful substance created by Vegapunk at the World Government’s command. The substance can be used as a destructive weapon, proven when the Gorosei and Imu used it on Lulusia to destroy the whole island in a blink of an eye.

A mystery ever since, One Piece Chapter 1114 finally reveals what the Mother Flame looks like. It’s a small flame swimming inside a glass tank full of liquid. It looks small but it is currently one of the strongest and most dangerous weapons in the world.

The revelation of the Mother Flame was shocking, especially given its nature. However, what’s even more shocking is how the Mother Flame has been foreshadowed way back in One Piece.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed the similarity between the Mother Flame and one of diagrams shown in Enel’s side story. Titled as Enel’s Great Space Operations, the cover story follows Enel’s journey to the moon after the events of the Skypiea Arc. The cover story continued for 38 chapters and ran from 2006 to 2007.

Towards the end of this cover story, Enel discovers some wall paintings describing the history of Skypieans, Shandians, and Birkians, all of whom originated from the moon. There was also a drawing of a flame within a round tank that suspiciously resembles the Mother Flame.

Fans are shocked that the Mother Flame was originally teased 17 years ago. What’s more, there seems to be some connection between the history of Skypiea and the Mother Flame. That’s even more exciting, given how the Sun God Nika was first foreshadowed in the Skypiea Arc.

The latest discovery has the One Piece fandom abuzz. Many fans are praising Eiichiro Oda for his foreshadowing. One user on X writes about the author, “God of foreshadowed strikes again.”

Another fan joins, “Oda’s foreshadowing is GOAT tier. Nobody can sit at the same table as him.”

The discovery has also led to many theories, one of the most prominent being Enel’s return. Speaking about this, one says, “Hopefully more people now believe in Enel’s return and some moon lore drops.”

One Piece revealing the Mother Flame will surely reveal many lines of theories, especially since the manga is on another hiatus next week. During the break, check out if Luffy can use Gear 5 at will and who has the highest bounty in One Piece.