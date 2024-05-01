One Piece Chapter 1114: Release date & spoilers

One Piece has just revealed Vegapunk’s message, and there’s still more to learn about it – so here’s the release date and spoilers for Chapter 1114.

One Piece has finally revealed Vegapunk’s message, and it’s more shocking than anything. The broadcast was triggered in Chapter 1108, released on February 25, 2024. Even after two months, we still don’t know the entirety of the message.

However, the recent chapter revealed that the world will sink. While it was presumed that the message would be about the Ohara Incident or the Void Century, it was actually about the terrible fate that awaits the world.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the fight against Gorosei continues, but the villains are just too powerful. At this rate, the only way is for the Straw Hats to escape to Elbaf. Fans have been waiting for an Elbaf Arc for a long time, and it seems the wait is almost over.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Chapter 1114 will be released on May 12 at 7am PT. The break is because of Golden Week in Japan, where all the Weekly Shonen Jump mangas are delayed.

Here’s when One Piece Chapter 1114 will come out in your timezone:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers

Manga Plus

Although One Piece Chapter 1114 is delayed for a week, the spoilers are out earlier than usual. Although we only have a brief summary for now, it does reveal more about Vegapunk’s message. He talks more about the Void Century while also revealing that he doesn’t know much about it. This means there’s also a possibility the people on Ohara would have known either.

Article continues after ad

He also mentions the first Joyboy, a young man from the ancient kingdom who had the power of stretching. This again proves that Luffy and Joyboy did share the same devil fruit, but anything more than that is unknown.

Furthermore, the chapter also shows Mother Flame, the weapon that destroyed the Lulusia Kingdom. It’s a flame that’s placed underwater inside a tank. Vegapunk created that weapon capable of mass destruction. Additionally, the entire world is still listening to his message.

Article continues after ad

More spoilers will be out in a few days. We will update this space once we have more information about One Piece Chapter 1114.

Article continues after ad

For more from Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and the ranking of all Straw Hat Pirates.