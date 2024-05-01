TV & MoviesAnime

One Piece Chapter 1114: Release date & spoilers

Tulisha srivastava
A still of Vegapunk from One PieceCrunchyroll

One Piece has just revealed Vegapunk’s message, and there’s still more to learn about it – so here’s the release date and spoilers for Chapter 1114.

One Piece has finally revealed Vegapunk’s message, and it’s more shocking than anything. The broadcast was triggered in Chapter 1108, released on February 25, 2024. Even after two months, we still don’t know the entirety of the message.

However, the recent chapter revealed that the world will sink. While it was presumed that the message would be about the Ohara Incident or the Void Century, it was actually about the terrible fate that awaits the world.

Additionally, the fight against Gorosei continues, but the villains are just too powerful. At this rate, the only way is for the Straw Hats to escape to Elbaf. Fans have been waiting for an Elbaf Arc for a long time, and it seems the wait is almost over.

One Piece Chapter 1114 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1114 will be released on May 12 at 7am PT. The break is because of Golden Week in Japan, where all the Weekly Shonen Jump mangas are delayed.

Here’s when One Piece Chapter 1114 will come out in your timezone:

  • 11:00am Eastern Time
  • 4:00pm British Time
  • 5:00pm European Time
  • 8:30pm Indian Time
  • 11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1113 mangaManga Plus

Although One Piece Chapter 1114 is delayed for a week, the spoilers are out earlier than usual. Although we only have a brief summary for now, it does reveal more about Vegapunk’s message. He talks more about the Void Century while also revealing that he doesn’t know much about it. This means there’s also a possibility the people on Ohara would have known either.

He also mentions the first Joyboy, a young man from the ancient kingdom who had the power of stretching. This again proves that Luffy and Joyboy did share the same devil fruit, but anything more than that is unknown.

Furthermore, the chapter also shows Mother Flame, the weapon that destroyed the Lulusia Kingdom. It’s a flame that’s placed underwater inside a tank. Vegapunk created that weapon capable of mass destruction. Additionally, the entire world is still listening to his message.

More spoilers will be out in a few days. We will update this space once we have more information about One Piece Chapter 1114.

For more from Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and the ranking of all Straw Hat Pirates.

