One Piece manga announces another hiatus after Chapter 1114

One Piece is going on another hiatus after Chapter 1114, shortly after the manga’s return — so here’s everything you need to know.

One Piece manga just returned after a three-week hiatus with Chapter 1112. The previous break was announced not long after Akira Toriyama’s death, marking the longest One Piece hiatus since June and July 2023, when Eiichiro Oda skipped four weeks due to his eye surgery. At that time, One Piece had recently concluded its Wano Saga and entered the Final Saga.

But One Piece Chapter 1114 has also been delayed due to Golden Week in Japan along with all WSJ manga. The latest chapter ended on a major cliffhanger regarding Vegapunk’s message, with the fight on Egghead still ongoing as the crew plans their Escape to Elbaf.

Although Chapter 1114 isn’t officially released yet, the news about another hiatus has come to light. Popular One Piece theorist Artur explained on Twitter/X: “Due to an upcoming Oda break after 1114 as well, scan readers who will read this week will have to wait a three weak break until the week of May 24th for a new chapter.”

He also shared the manga schedule along with when the spoilers will drop: “One Piece will be on an Oda break again after Golden Week.” Here is the current schedule as it appears in the post:

Apr 28th – 1113 Official

May 3rd – Super-early 1114 Scan Leak

May 5th – Golden Week Break

May 12th – 1114 Official

May 19th – Oda Break

May 24th – 1115 Scans

May 26th – 1115 Official

For now, the reason behind this hiatus is unknown. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

In the meantime, you can check out One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers.