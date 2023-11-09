One Piece Episode 1083: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Episode 1083 will feature the changing tide of the New World – so here are the release date and major spoilers.

One Piece features a shocking moment in the recent episode as Shanks overwhelms an Admiral with his Haki. Despite being several miles away, he attacks Admiral Ryokugyu with his Conqueror’s Haki and communicates with him.

Shanks questions him if he fears the “new era.” In response, the Admiral admits defeat and leaves the country. Luffy also notices Shanks’ presence but doesn’t call out his name. Additionally, the episode reveals important information about the ancient weapon Pluton.

It’s been in Wano since the Void Century, and unleashing it would mean “opening up the borders.” While the recent chapter focused on unraveling the mysteries, we will see the changing tide of the world in the upcoming one. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1083.

One Piece Episode 1083 will be released on November 12 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1082 preview and spoilers

Crunchyroll

One Piece Episode 1083 is titled “The World That Moves On! A New Organization, Cross Guild.” Now that Dogstorm and Catviper have put aside their differences, they’re planning to stay in Wano and help Momonosuke as his retainers. Naturally, the Mink Tribe will need a new ruler, so they decide to pass down the responsibility to Carrot.

Meanwhile, Sukiyaki finally reveals his identity to Momonosuke and Hiyori, and the family shares an emotional moment. He also tells everyone about Pluton, and Caribou also happens to hear it. Later, Momo looks for Zoro to learn swordsmanship, but he finds out the Straw Hats are already leaving.

Luffy, Kid, and Law argue over the next destination since they don’t want to go in the same direction. They also see a poster of Cross Guild with Buggy looking like the leader of Crocodile and Mihawk. Law thinks that Buggy must be someone incredible if he’s capable of leading men like that, but Luffy thinks otherwise.

The Cross Guild is distributing bounty posters of Marine officers. Killer says something about finding “that” guy, and Kid addresses him as “the man marked by flames.” The series has yet to reveal who that man is. Finally, Yamato decides to join the crew and live like Oden.

Here’s a look at the preview of One Piece Episode 1083:

