One Piece Chapter 1098 spoilers confirm Bonney’s origins, and it’s something no one would’ve expected. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece’s Jewelry Bonney has been a topic of discussion among fans for quite a while now. She’s Kuma’s daughter and risked her life to save him from Marie Geoise. She even went to Egghead to look for Vegapunk and find answers about her father’s death.

Article continues after ad

Bonney’s origins have been more or less a mystery among One Piece fans. According to the countless theories circulating on the internet, many believe that she’s either still a kid or simply a clone.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, Eiichiro Oda is popular for doing the unexpected, and this time it’s no different. One Piece Chapter 1098 confirms Bonney’s origins, and it’s something no one would’ve expected. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter!

Article continues after ad

What does One Piece Chapter 1098 reveal about Bonney’s origins?

Manga Plus

Twitter user PewPiece shares brief spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1098 that reveals Bonney’s parents. The chapter confirms Ginny is indeed Bonney’s mother. After this character debuted in Kuma’s flashback – she was rumored to be either Luffy’s or Bonney’s mother based on their similar features.

However, now that the chapter has confirmed she gave birth to Bonney, it also reveals her father, and it’s not Kuma. The recent chapter revealed that an unexpected enemy kidnapped Ginny, who is now revealed to be a Celestial Dragon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ginny was forced to be with him for two years and was abandoned after contracting a fatal disease. She had baby Bonney in her arms when she died after contacting Kuma. Kuma teleported to her location, but she was already dead by that time.

He saw Bonney there with the same illness and raised her. Bonney has been with Kuma since she was a baby, so it’s unclear whether she knows about her birth father. However, the hatred she feels towards Celestial Dragons is real.

Article continues after ad

Whether or not Bonney being a World Noble means anything in the future, it’s clear that her origins are truly shocking. As the series confirms that Bonney has the blood of a World Noble running through her veins, we know that the Buccaneer race is likely extinct after Kuma’s death.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Click here to check out the release date and more spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1098.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.