One Piece Chapter 1103: Release date, time, spoilers

The Egghead arc has provided an emotional rollercoaster for One Piece fans. Now, following the end of the Kuma flashback, Chapter 1103 is set for another exciting stage.

One Piece’s Egghead arc is one of the most exciting yet. From discovering the true nature of Bonney’s powers to Luffy’s mesmerizing fights with Lucci and Kizaru, the arrival of Gorosei Saturn on the island, and Kuma’s devastating backstory, it’s safe to say that the previous chapters have been an emotional rollercoaster.

Article continues after ad

Now, as we enter 2024, the story is gearing up for yet another exciting stage. One Piece Chapter 1103 marks the end of the Kuma flashback and a return to the present timeline.

Article continues after ad

So, with Bonney’s life in danger and an intense battle on the horizon, let’s take a look at the release date, time, and spoilers for Chapter 1103. Warning – spoilers ahead!

One Piece Chapter 1103 will release on January 6, 2024 at 12am JST.

The chapter will be released across various time zones on January 5 in the US and Europe. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

7am Pacific Standard Time

10 am Easter Standard Time

3pm Greenwich Mean Time

4pm Central European Time

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

11pm Philippine Standard Time

1:30am Australia Central Time (January 6)

One Piece Chapter 1103 spoilers

According to the spoilers released on Reddit, the new chapter will be titled I’m Sorry Dad.

In the previous chapters, we witnessed Kuma’s final sacrifice for Bonney and discovered how he lost his memories. But, the flashback is now over and in this chapter, we’ve returned to the present timeline with the Egghead War.

Article continues after ad

Before the Kuma flashback began, it became evident that Bonney found herself trapped in a life-or-death situation. Saturn transformed into his Devil Fruit state, crushing her in his hand, restraining the other Straw Hat Pirates as well, while Luffy remained down after his fight with Kizaru. Meaning that Kuma is the only person (well, cyborg) who’s able to swoop in and save her.

Article continues after ad

The chapter will begin where the last one ended. Bonney reverted into child form and apologized to Vegapunk, who gave her a sun necklace made of sapphire as a 10th birthday present from Kuma.

Then, back to the present, where Bonney is engaged in a battle to the death with Saturn. In this chapter, Bonney uses her Nika-like Future attack against Saturn, which is one of the most powerful attacks in all of One Piece. However, in this chapter, her attack doesn’t work and she finds herself in a weakened state.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Because of this, Saturn realizes that Bonney’s understanding of Nika is different from his real powers. Meaning that she can only replicate his rubber power part.

While Saturn and Bonney are fighting, the rest of the Straw Hat pirates are still unable to move due to Saturn’s Devil Fruit power. And they watch the scene unfold, helpless.

All apart from Luffy. We see him attempting to regain his strength by eating food that someone managed to sneak to him. But his efforts are in vain because Saturn notices and orders Luffy to be restrained with sea stone.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The true nature of Bonney’s Devil Fruit power

Then, it’s revealed that Bonney’s Toshi Toshi no Mi power was given to her by Saturn. In the past, Saturn conducted experiments on people to give them Devil Fruit powers via extracted medicine, meaning that they don’t actually have to eat the fruit.

Article continues after ad

Saturn gave this medicine to Ginny, Jewelry Bonney’s mother, but she unfortunately contracted the Sapphire Scales disease as a side effect. However, he failed to realize that the Devil Fruit power and Sapphire Scales would pass on to her daughter Bonney.

Article continues after ad

Here, we also discover the true nature of Bonney’s Devil Fruit power. She’s able to transform into any future version of herself that she imagines (giving credence to the fan theory on the power of imagination). However, the more she gains knowledge about her future self, the more limited her power becomes. This is why, when Bonney struggles in a state of despair and starts to doubt what she knows about Nika, her Nika form becomes too weak to fight against Saturn.

Article continues after ad

Towards the end of the chapter, Saturn readies himself to kill Bonney while she apologizes to her father (Kuma) because he gave up his life to save hers.

Article continues after ad

But hope isn’t lost. In an epic final spread, Kuma arrives at Egghead Island and destroys the Marines that were surrounding the group. He grabs Bonney with his hand, and shields her with his body from Saturn’s attack, as an epic battle ensues.

The chapter ends with Kuma’s face filled with fury as he prepares to punch Saturn. But just before his fist makes contact, the last panel reveals Saturn’s terrified face.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans will be disappointed to know that we’re getting another break for two weeks, so they’ll have to wait and see what happens to Saturn when Kuma’s rage is unleashed.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.