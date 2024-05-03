One Piece Episode 1103: Release date & spoilers

One Piece Episode 1103 will shed more light on Bonney’s connection with Kuma – so here’s the release date, spoilers, and preview.

The situation in Egghead is about to get worse as the island is under siege by the Marines. As if bringing CP0 wasn’t enough, the worst opponent, Admiral Kizaru has arrived. Hence, the crew is preparing to Escape Egghead without engaging in a meaningless fight.

However, while Egghead Island is in chaos, Red Line isn’t calm either. Sabo and the Revolutionary Army went to great lengths to save Kuma from the slavery of a Celestial Dragon. His mind is believed to be dead, but he still goes to Mariejois to search for something.

Despite Dragon’s and everyone’s attempts to stop him, he went anyway, proving whatever he’s looking for there is more important than his life. The upcoming One Piece Episode 1103 will shed more light on Kuma and his connection with Bonney.

One Piece Episode 1103 will be released on March 24, 2024 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones after it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

6:00pm PT

8:00pm Central Time

9:00pm Eastern Time Zone

2:00am UK

6:30am India Standard Time

10:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1103 spoilers and preview

One Piece Episode 1103 is titled “Turn Back My Father! Bonney’s Futile Wish!” The episode will likely begin with CP0 waking Zoro up from his nap. While Zoro fights Kaku, the other Vegapunk’s satellites prepare for the escape.

Meanwhile, Eustass Kid arrives on Elbaf while Monkey D. Garp invades Hachinosu to rescue Koby. As for Bonney, she continues to hit Vegapunk and demand for him to change Kuma back to normal. Vegapunk says he promised Kuma to keep his secret from her.

She then forces her way into a restricted room despite Vegapunk’s attempts at stopping her. She sees a giant paw-shaped vessel containing Kuma’s memories and reaches out to see them. The Straw Hats are surrounded by CP0 members and Seraphim, but they have an unexpected ally among their enemies.

Here’s a look at the preview of One Piece Episode 1103: