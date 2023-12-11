One Piece Episode 1088: Release date, teaser & more

Following the Wano Country arc, One Piece finally entered a post-Wano world – so here is its release date, plus a quick preview and some spoiler speculation.

Brace yourself for an epic next installment in One Piece Episode 1088 as Luffy’s newfound dream takes center stage.

Following an action-packed previous episode, with the disbandment of Wano Country, Blackbeard Pirates invading Amazon Lily on the hunt for Boa Hancock’s Devil Fruit and the arrival of the Seraphims, you probably can’t wait to see what the next episode has in store.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know about Episode 1088. Including a just released sneak preview, release date, time and more.

One Piece Episode 1088 will be released on December 17, 2024 at 9:30am JST.

It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday and is available to stream on Crunchyroll across various time zones, after it’s released in Japan. Due to the time difference, this means that it’ll be available to watch on December 16 in the US.

You can find your Crunchyroll time zone below:

2am Greenwich Mean Time

3am Central European Time

7:30am Indian Standard Time

10am Philippine Standard Time

11am Japanese Standard Time

12:30pm Australia Central Time

6pm Pacific Standard Time (December 16)

9pm Eastern Standard Time (December 16)

One Piece Episode 1088 preview and spoiler speculation

One Piece Episode 1088 is titled “Luffy’s Dream” and is predicted to primarily focus on the events taking place in Amazon Lily.

In the aftermath of the explosive rollercoaster that was Episode 1087 of One Piece, the fandom collectively held its breath as an official preview dropped, leaving us on the edge of our seats with one burning question: What in the world is Hancock’s fate after being captured by the notorious Blackbeard?

The official spoilers haven’t been released yet. But hold on to your Straw Hats because Episode 1087, while not entirely finishing the manga’s Chapter 1059, tantalizes us with a promise to bring the last two pages of the chapter to life.

Based on the preview, we’ll continue the incident on Amazon Lily Island and discover the reason that saves Boa Hancock from Blackbeard (hint: from the preview, Rayleigh plays a key role).

The episode will also display Luffy throwing a bit of a tantrum when he finds out the news about Sabo, before revealing the dream that he shared with his brother.

Oh, and did we mention the Revolutionary army making a grand entrance in the preview? Episode 1088 is shaping up to spill the tea on what went down at Reverie. Get your popcorn ready for next week, when Episode 1088 officially drops.

One Piece Episode 1088 preview

Now we’ve got all that out of the way, why not take a look at the preview for yourself?

You can watch Episode 1088 and previous One Piece episodes (while you wait) on Crunchyroll.

