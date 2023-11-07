One Piece Chapter 1098 spoilers confirm a tragic death

One Piece manga is currently featuring Kuma’s past as Chapter 1098 spoilers confirm a tragic death. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece has its fair share of tragedies that are often featured in flashbacks. Kuma’s past is one of the most heartwrenching backstories in the entire series. From his parents’ death to the hell he went through in God Valley, Kuma bore countless sufferings his entire life.

After leaving God Valley, he stayed with Ginny in the Sorbet Kingdom, and they both joined the Revolutionary Army together. Ginny always insisted on marrying him, but Kuma, who was still shackled by his past and his parents’ fate, always refused her.

The series is still continuing his flashback, and we might see the reason he became a Pacifista. However, before that, One Piece Chapter 1098 spoilers confirm one of the most tragic deaths in the series. Delve deeper to find out more.

Which character dies in One Piece Chapter 1098?

According to brief spoilers shared by Twitter user PewPiece, Ginny dies in One Piece Chapter 1098. The recent chapter revealed that an unexpected enemy had kidnapped her. Fans assumed it could be a high-ranking Marine like an Admiral.

But One Piece Chapter 1098 spoilers confirm she was forced to be the wife of a Celestial Dragon. The Celestial Dragon abandoned her after two years when she contracted a fatal disease. Ginny managed to contact Kuma before dying.

Kuma identifies her location and teleports there, but she’s already dead by the time he reaches her. However, he sees a baby Bonney in her arms who has the same illness. Turns out, Bonney is the child of a Celestial Dragon. Kuma raises Bonney as his own child, but he has no blood ties with her. That means the Buccaneer race has likely ended with Kuma’s death.

There have been countless theories about Bonney either being a clone or still being a kid, but no one could’ve anticipated she had the blood of a World Noble. Kuma raised Bonney since she was a baby, so it’s unclear if she knows about her origins.

She risked her life to save Kuma by infiltrating Marie Geoise, which goes to show how much she cared about him. Furthermore, the chapter ends with the previous king of the Sorbet Kingdom returning there. Therefore, fans can expect more tragedies to happen in Kuma’s flashback.

Click here to check out the release date and more spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1098.

