One Piece Chapter 1126 separates the Straw Hats with a shocking twist

One Piece Chapter 1126 marks the beginning of the Elbaf Arc by mysteriously separating the Straw Hats.

The manga’s fans have been waiting for the Elbaf Arc for nearly two decades now. After all this wait, the hype is undoubtedly very high. But One Piece seems ready to live up to readers’ expectations as it starts with the new arc with a bang.

Following their disastrous encounter with the Gorosei and Emeth’s sacrifice, the Straw Hats leave Egghead Island with Bonney, Lilith, and the giants. One group stays on the Thousand Sunny while the other remains on the giants’ ship.

Two days after the Egghead Incident, the Thousand Sunny – carrying Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Chopper – suddenly vanishes into thin air. The rest of the group on the Elbaf ship is understandably shaken by the incident.

Like them, we also don’t know what happened to the group or what caused them to suddenly disappear. Readers are coming up with all sorts of theories, including the Man Marked by Flames being the mastermind behind this incident.

However, at the end of the chapter, we get a little update on the separation. It turns out Nami has somehow split up from the other five and wakes up in a strange room. The room looks like it’s made of Legos. But that’s not the only weird thing about this – Nami is wearing a different, Viking-like outfit (usually worn by Elbaf natives) and has a sword now.

One Piece Chapter 1126 ends here, so we don’t know what happens after that or how Nami has ended up in that room. Maybe we’ll find out in the next chapter.

Aside from the Straw Hats’ separation, Chapter 1126 also reveals Luffy’s most loyal ally and the Red Hair Pirates’ true colors. We also get confirmation on Garp’s fate as he’s shown to be alive but imprisoned on Hachinosu.

One Piece Chapter 1126 will be officially released on September 15, 2024. Until then, check out which restaurant features Joyboy and Luffy, and the anime kept which Imu-related mystery. Speaking of Imu, find out everything we know about the final One Piece villain.

