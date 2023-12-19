One Piece Chapter 1102 spoilers: Kuma’s flashbacks inches toward the end

Following the release of One Piece Chapter 1101, the manga went on a one-week break, leaving fans awaiting the next chapter’s spoilers. Well, as the manga chapter 1102 approaches its release date, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming events.

The recent chapters have focused on Kuma’s life in the flashbacks, revealing his journey from a slave to a Warlord. However, the new chapter will be an emotional ride with many surprising moments. On top of everything, Vegapunk will erase Kuma’s memories, ending the flashbacks.

The previous chapter sees Kuma observing Luffy and realizing that he is none other than Dragon’s blood. On the other side, Bonney gets well before her 10th birthday, but Conney stops her from stepping outside. That’s because she doesn’t want her powers to get exposed to Alpha, who is a World Government agent. She also plans to help Bonney flee from Alpha’s sight, but before she can, the latter attacks her. However, Bonney uses her potent powers to knock him out.

With so many things going on in the One Piece universe, it’s evident to see the excitement among the community for the spoilers of the new chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1102 spoilers explained

The chapter titled ‘Kuma’s Life’ will commence exactly where the previous chapter concluded. The initial moments will feature the events at Thriller Bark, Sabaody, and the Summit War from Kuma’s perspective. After that, Kuma says that he believes Luffy to be the one who will indeed be the savior of the world, but he has arrived too soon. He says this before sending the Strawhat Pirates flying.

The next panel takes us ahead in time, where we see Dr. Vegapunk disagreeing to erase Kuma’s memories. However, Kuma has found peace, so he insists the scientist thoroughly rub out his personality and memories.

Dr. Vegapunk agrees to store his memories in the Paw Paw Bubble that appeared in the Egghead Island Arc. However, things get emotional when Kuma asks Vegapunk to wish Bonney on her 10th birthday on his behalf. This was the final moment of Kuma’s flashback.

The concluding panel of the chapter then features Bonney, who is seen crying after learning about Kuma’s memories.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.