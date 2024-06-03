One Piece teaser for Kuma’s backstory has fans tearing up

One Piece Episode 1107 teases Kuma’s backstory with a painful flashback as Bonney witnesses her father’s sufferings, and fans are already tearing up.

One Piece is getting closer to Kuma’s tragic backstory. Amidst the chaos in Egghead, Bonney witnesses her father’s memories. Kuma and Vegapunk never wanted her to know, but that didn’t stop her from learning the truth.

However, Kuma led an extremely difficult life due to his race. His backstory reveals the darkest and most brutal side of the World Government. As a former slave and Revolutionary, he has always been a target of the World Government.

Kuma is dead as a person, even though his body is still active. The process of transforming him into a Pacifista has probably been completed, and there’s no more humanity left, just a weapon.

Bonney sees kid Kuma crying and tries to get close to him. However, she sees a lot of people attacking him. They’re trying to take him somewhere, but Kuma pleads to let him go. Bonney helplessly watches all this and tries to save him, but it’s only his memories, so she can’t do anything about it. The soundtrack and Okamoto Nobuhiko’s voice acting make the scene more heartbreaking than ever.

“The thing that makes the anime more painful is the music and how much of an impact it can truly make,” says one fan.

Another fan shares, “The anime is already doing such an amazing work on Kuma’s content, both in direction and animation.” Another user adds: “We’re barely over one percent of Kuma’s flashback and I’m already in tears. How am i supposed to survive the rest?”

One Piece anime just aired Episode 1107, which adapts Chapter 1075 from the manga. Kuma’s backstory officially begins in Chapter 1095. So, judging from the anime’s pacing, we have more than five months before the flashback begins.

Article continues after ad

