One Piece Chapter 1098 release date: Who kidnapped Ginny?

One Piece Chapter 1098 will continue with Kuma’s flashback as the series will feature his life as a revolutionary – so here are the release date and possible spoilers.

One Piece manga is currently featuring Kuma’s flashback as we witness his life as a slave and a revolutionary. Kuma was also in God Valley during the incident 38 years ago, so Oda blessed fans with all the legendary characters in one chapter.

The recent chapter featured his life in the Sorbet Kingdom and how he joined the Revolutionary Army. Ginny, who was recently introduced in the manga, is an important part of Kuma’s life. She was with him in God Valley as a slave, and they lived together in the Sorbet Kingdom.

After they both become high-ranking members of the Revolutionary Army, another tragedy happens as an unexpected enemy kidnaps Ginny. Delve deeper to find out the release date and major spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1098.

Since there’s no break this week, One Piece Chapter 1098 will be released on November 12 at 12:00am JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1098 spoiler speculation: What to expect

Since the recent chapter ended with Ginny’s kidnapping, One Piece Chapter 1098 might reveal who’s behind it. It’s likely a Marine officer and a high-ranking one at that. If an Admiral were to kidnap Ginny, then it wouldn’t be easy for the Revolutionary Army to retrieve her.

Judging by Oda’s history of featuring backstories, Kuma’s past might continue till the time he became a Pacifista. He is considered deceased in the series since he no longer has any consciousness. However, his body is still active, and he’s acting purely on instinct as he attacks Marie Geoise.

Furthermore, things don’t look well for Ginny. Characters introduced in flashbacks often end up dying during that time as well. Ginny is a high-ranking member of the Revolutionary Army, so we should’ve seen her in the present with other members.

However, since that wasn’t the case, it could mean she either dies or is captured as a slave in Marie Geoise. Furthermore, it’s also highly likely that the upcoming chapter will again skip a few years as the mystery behind Bonney’s birth might be uncovered.

