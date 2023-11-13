One Piece Chapter 1099 release date: Can Kuma save Bonney?

One Piece Chapter 1099 will continue with Kuma’s struggles to save Bonney and the tragedy in the Sorbet Kingdom – so here are the release date and possible spoilers.

One Piece is currently featuring its darkest and most heart-wrenching backstory as we see glimpses of Kuma’s entire life. In the recent chapter, we finally find out Bonney’s age and her real parents. Ginny also dies thanks to a mysterious disease, which affects her baby as well.

Although devastated by Ginny’s death, Kuma adopts Bonney and raises her like his own daughter. Sadly, Bonney is destined to die because of the disease. She dreams of traveling the world, as Kuma couldn’t bear to tell her the truth.

He promises that she will recover by the time she’s ten, while the doctor says she will die then. The upcoming chapter will reveal more secrets about Kuma’s past. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1099.

Since there’s a break this week, One Piece Chapter 1099 will be released on November 26 at 12:00am JST. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1099 spoiler speculation: What to expect

One Piece Chapter 1099 might finally reveal the truth behind Kuma’s transition into Pacifista. In the recent chapter, the doctor confirmed that Bonney won’t live past the age of 10. However, in the current timeline, she’s 12 years old. Furthermore, Kuma fully became a Pacifista and mentally died around two years ago.

We also know that he voluntarily signed up to become a cyborg. Therefore, it’s not difficult to connect the dots that he sacrificed himself for Bonney’s sake. It could be either Vegapunk or the World Government who knew about the cure, or they simply gave him the Age-Age Fruit that Bonney ate later on.

However, before that, we will also see the former king’s attack on the Sorbet Kingdom and why Kuma is known far and wide as the “tyrant king.” Furthermore, the flashback might end in one or two chapters, and the series will finally see Luffy and the others going up against Saturn.

