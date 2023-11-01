One Piece Chapter 1097 confirms a powerful criminal is an Ex-Marine

One Piece Chapter 1097 spoilers confirm a powerful criminal was once a Marine officer – so here’s everything you need to know about them.

One Piece manga is currently featuring Kuma’s flashback as we find out about his tragic life as a slave. The recent chapter also reveals everything about the God Valley Incident and the horrible competition that entertained the World Nobles by slaughtering humans.

Kuma was one of those slaves destined to die in God Valley. But thanks to the fight between big-shot pirates and Marines, he and 500 slaves and civilians managed to escape from there. Kuma and Ginny stayed behind in Sorbet Kingdom after parting ways with Ivankov.

One Piece Chapter 1097 will continue with the Sorbet Kingdom flashback as we see more of Kuma’s struggle. The chapter will also reveal that one dangerous and extremely powerful criminal is a member of the Marine. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

Which One Piece criminal is revealed to be a former Marine in Chapter 1097?

According to spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1097 confirms Monkey D Dragon was once a Marine Officer. During a brief flashback in Chapter 1066, we find out that Dragon was once a part of the Freedom Fighters, and he aimed to overthrow the World Government. Dragon is currently labelled as the “world’s worst criminal,” and his bounty is unknown.

Not much is known about the Freedom Fighters. Dragon was once a part of it, but we don’t know who started the group. In Chapter 1097, Dragon and Ivankov appear in the Sorbet Kingdom as they lead the Freedom Fighters to defeat the tyrant king. However, they left the group soon after.

Fans have always wondered whether or not Dragon was a Marine Officer, so in the upcoming chapter, he finally answers the question. However, Dragon soon left the Marines after realizing that there is no “justice” there. He wanted to reform the world, which is why he established the Revolutionary Army after the Ohara Incident.

The corruption and tyranny of the World Government are enough to boggle anyone’s mind. High-ranking Marines, such as Admirals, also have to serve the Celestial Dragons, who take joy in people’s suffering. Unlike Garp, Dragon must’ve realized he could not change the world by staying there, so he joined the Freedom Fighters at some point.

Click here to check out the release date and more spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1097.

