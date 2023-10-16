One Piece chapter 1096: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece is finally revealing the truth behind the God Valley Incident, so here are the release date and possible spoilers for chapter 1096.

One Piece’s recent jaw-dropping chapter shed light on Kuma’s Past as well as the horrible truth behind God Valley. The chapter begins with the chaos that’s happening in Egghead. With countless ships surrounding the island and Admiral Kizaru attacking them, the Straw Hats and Vegapunk were already in a tight spot.

However, Saturn’s patience ran thin, and he decided to descend upon the land from Mary Geoise. However, the chapter mostly focuses on Kuma’s past and the God Valley flashback. The series had already hinted that Kuma belonged to a very special bloodline, and now we know what it is.

The chapter ended with the introduction of a new character, Jinny, who is creating quite a buzz on social media. The upcoming chapter will surely be more exciting as the series will continue to unveil dark secrets about God Valley. Delve deeper to find out the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece chapter 1096.

Since there’s a break this week, One Piece chapter 1096 will be released on October 29 at 12:00am JST. The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece chapter 1096 spoiler speculation: What to expect

The previous chapter revealed the tragedy of the Buccaneer race and what happened to Kuma. The God Valley flashback revealed the younger version of Saint Figarland Garling, who looked exactly like Shanks, thereby confirming at least one fan theory. However, the truth still remains a mystery.

The God Valley Incident, which was only briefly mentioned in the series, is a turning point in history. We will likely see Garling in action. He is someone who has enough authority to even sentence a Celestial Dragon to death. And he is easily one of the strongest characters in the series.

Furthermore, since the recent chapter ended with Ivankov and Jinny meeting Kuma, One Piece chapter 1096 will likely see how the only remaining member of the Buccaneer race ended up joining the Revolutionary Army. Ever since the Final Saga began, the series has been unveiling lots of secrets about the history and the World Government.

