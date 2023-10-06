One Piece leaker confirms Final Saga debut Episode

As the Wano Country Saga nears its end, One Piece leaker has confirmed the Final Saga debut episode. Here’s everything we know about it.

The Wano Country Saga undoubtedly features some of the best moments in One Piece history. As the Straw Hats take on a Yonko for the first time, they show off some of their insane power-ups. Whether it is Robin, Sanji, Zoro, or anyone else, we see some of their best moments in this arc.

Of course, the one who gets the most limelight should be the protagonist, Luffy, who gets a devil fruit awakening. Luffy’s Gear 5 is one of the greatest moments in Shonen history. The young pirate’s unexpected transformation changes the entire course of the battle as he overpowers the King of the Beasts.

However, One Piece is far from over, as we will finally see the Final Saga getting its anime adaptation after Wano. Delve deeper to find out more about the upcoming saga of the series.

When will One Piece Final Saga debut in the anime?

As the fight between Luffy and Kaido ends, Wano Saga is closer to its ending than ever. In the upcoming episodes, the series will introduce a new Marine Admiral and also feature some important characters.

As usual, the saga will end with a grand banquet after Wano is free from the clutches of Kaido and Orochi. Momonosuke takes his rightful place as the Shogun of Wano. According to leaker Pewpiece, One Piece will enter the Egghead arc of the Final Saga in Episode 1085.

The information comes from a credible source, which means the anime will not have any filler episodes before transitioning into a new arc. One Piece already has very few filler episodes compared to other long-running Shonen series, and the studio has decided to skip them altogether this time.

What will happen in the Final Saga?

Viz

The Final Saga has only one arc so far, the Egghead Island arc. After Wano, the Straw Hats will enter Dr. Vegapunk’s island and meet the genius scientist. Jewelry Bonney, a member of the Worst Generation, will also accompany them. She is also heading there to meet Vegapunk to learn more about her father’s condition.

However, the situation soon takes a turn for the worse when the World Government sends CP0 agents to kill Vegapunk. Vegapunk has always been a mysterious character in the series and has yet to be introduced in the anime. As one of the greatest minds in the world, he knows a lot about the Void Century, which lands him in trouble. The Final Saga will also feature an Elabf arc, but it has yet to begin.

