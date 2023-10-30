One Piece Chapter 1096 introduces the Holy Knights

One Piece Chapter 1096 introduces several new characters, and among them are the Holy Knights – so here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece manga is currently at a crucial phase as it features Kuma’s past and his experience in God Valley. The legendary incident of God Valley has been more or less a mystery among fans, but the series is finally beginning to unveil the dark truth behind it.

The tournament takes place every three years to amuse the Celestial Dragons as they watch the “unwanted” slaves getting killed by the participants. It always happens in islands that have no affiliation with the World Government.

During that time, they chose God Valley to be their destination. Rocks Pirates infiltrated the island as the tournament was ongoing, and the Roger Pirates soon followed behind. One Piece Chapter 1096 also introduces the most powerful knights in the world.

The Holy Knights in One Piece Chapter 1096

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1096 introduces at least six new members of the Holy Knights. Although there is a possibility that there are more members within their ranks. The Holy Knights are an order working under the World Government in Mary Geoise. According to Fleet Admiral Sakazuki, they are the Holy Land’s law enforcers, ranking above the Marines.

Their leader, the Supreme Commander, Saint Figarland Garling, was already introduced in Chapter 1086. As someone from the Figarland family, Garling is one of the royal bloodlines of the World Nobles – meaning he’s a Celestial Dragon. Although his powers are yet to be revealed, he is considered one of the strongest characters in the series.

While Chapter 1096 only features them in the flashback, we see four of them, so it’s uncertain whether they’re still active. However, they’re among the world’s strongest knights. The chapter also doesn’t reveal their names, but their faces are clearly visible.

Even the Revolutionary Army is wary of them as Dragon knows that taking down the World Government will be difficult if Holy Knights are mobilized. Therefore, the fight between the Revolutionary Army and the Holy Knights might mark the beginning of the final battle against the World Government.



