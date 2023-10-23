One Piece Chapter 1096 could be as shocking as Gear 5 debut

One Piece leakers are hyping up Chapter 1096, which could be as shocking as the Gear 5 debut. Here’s what you need to know about it.

After the shocking Chapter 1095, One Piece fans are already looking forward to Chapter 1096. The recent chapter drops several bombs with Kuma’s past and God Valley flashback. Not to mention the appearance of young Saint Figarland Garling, which all but confirms his connection to Red Hair Shanks.

We also see slaves Ivankov and Ginny, who appear before Kuma all those years ago. With so many questions left unanswered, the manga goes on a brief hiatus. However, as One Piece will return this week, leakers are already hinting at a shocking chapter that might break the internet yet again.

The Final Saga will soon conclude its Egghead Island arc. It has already revealed so many mysteries, and there’s still more to come. Although it will take a while before hints and spoilers will be revealed, fans can expect another groundbreaking chapter, which could be just as amazing as the Gear 5 debut.

One Piece Chapter 1096 is sure to reveal something shocking

One Piece leaker Redon has already started dropping reactions on Twitter/X. One reaction that completely took us by surprise is the “hype overload” GIF, which is the same one he used before Chapter 1044 was officially released. It’s the chapter where Luffy made his Gear 5 debut, and Gorosei reveal the truth behind the Gomu Gomu no Mi.

Another surprising Tweet fans came across is the one where TCB scans share a notice requesting everyone to avoid spoilers for this week. The notice states, “Important Advance Notice: We recommend all One Piece readers to stay away from social media. At the very least, block appropriate buzzwords for spoiler prevention on the timeline this week.

“(But honestly, just go offline.) We advise even spoiler readers to skip spoilers this week. If you do read them once they are out, please keep discussions within the appropriate channels and don’t spread the spoilers on social media, please.

“Don’t make the days harder for spoiler-free readers who want to read the chapter blind on Friday or Sunday. Click on the bell on our profile in order to get notified whenever we release the Chapter.”

Spoilers are common in the One Piece community, so it’s rare for a notice like this to circulate on Twitter/X. Additionally, leaker Pewpiece stated earlier today, “I’m staying spoiler-free this week.”

One Piece is currently featuring the God Valley flashback, so it’s likely that Chapter 1096 will reveal something about it. As for what makes the chapter “shocking,” we will have to wait a few days to find out.

