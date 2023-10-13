One Piece: The man behind Whitebeard’s scar explained

One Piece manga finally reveals the man responsible for Whitebeard’s scar – here’s everything you need to know about it.

Whitebeard is one of the fan-favorite characters in One Piece who gave up his life trying to rescue Ace from execution. However, even with all his monstrous powers and powerful fleet, Ace ended up dying. The world also lost one of the Yonko, Whitebeard.

However, his defeat doesn’t change the fact that he was one of the strongest pirates in history – the only one who could fight the Pirate King on an equal level. Whitebeard had a massive scar on his chest, but the series never revealed the person who caused it.

In chapter 434, Shanks meets Whitebeard to request him to stop Ace from hunting Blackbeard. Ace never knew, but Shanks was fully aware of the pirate’s powers. During the meeting, Whitebeard mentions his scar for the first time. Delve deeper to find out more about it.

One Piece chapter 1095 reveals the man behind Whitebeard’s scar

In his prime, Whitebeard was even more powerful. He was a member of the Rocks Pirates, which was disbanded after the God Valley Incident. Rocks D. Xebec also died during the incident, leading the members to scatter all around the world.

In chapter 434, while talking with Shanks, Whitebeard mentions that his scar is aching just by looking at him. Of course, Shanks wasn’t the one who caused it, but it was someone who looked like him. After the incident in God Valley, Roger found Shanks in a treasure chest and adopted him.

There was also one man on the island, someone even Monkey D. Dragon, the world’s worst criminal, is afraid of. The God’s Knights Commander, Saint Figarland Garling. He debuted in chapter 1086 while sentencing a Celestial Dragon to death. He is an old man currently, but chapter 1095 features a flashback of the God Valley Incident 38 years ago.

In the flashback, Garling’s resemblance with Shanks cannot be denied. The two look exactly the same, and although the series has never confirmed it, the two being father and son wouldn’t be surprising. As for Whitebeard’s scar, no one else in One Piece fits the criteria except for Garling. Considering he was able to severely wound Whitbeard during his prime, his power cannot be taken lightly.

One Piece chapter 1095 will release on October 15 at 12.00am JST. Click here for more spoilers.

