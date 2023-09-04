This secret Netflix code unlocks every anime movie & TV show

If you’re fed up hunting for anime movies and TV shows on Netflix, we’ve got the solution: a secret code that anybody can use to access the full library.

We’ve all been there: you sit down with your dinner, open up Netflix, and try to find something to watch. Two minutes later, you’re nibbling away at your food while you scroll through countless rows. Five minutes later, there’s a few crumbs on your plate – and you’ve just pressed play.

It’s not necessarily the fault of the streaming platform: it has a huge selection, and its algorithm does its utmost to push you towards things it believes you’ll enjoy alongside its new original content and licensed properties, which is why so many rows appear to show the exact same stuff.

Well, if you’re an anime fan and you’re bored of the endless search, fear not – we have a code (and a few others) that unlock it all on Netflix.

Secret Netflix code unlocks all anime

If you type 7424 into Netflix’s search bar, you’ll be taken to a page exclusively made up of anime TV shows and movies.

We should note, it works better if you’re on a browser: all you need to do is add the code to the end of your URL, which should look like this: “https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/”.

Netflix

Given the popularity of the live-action One Piece series since its premiere, fans and newcomers may be in the mood to dive into all sorts of animes, whether it’s the original series or something else entirely.

It gets better: you can hone in on specific sub-categories of anime with all the codes below:

Category Code Adult Animation 11881 Anime Action 2653 Anime Comedies 9302 Anime Dramas 452 Anime Fantasy 11146 Anime Features 3063 Anime Horror 10695 Anime Sci-Fi 2729 Anime Series 6721

You can find a full list of Netflix’s secret codes here.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is still the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

