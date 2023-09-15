One Piece live-action: 6 arcs likely to be adapted in Season 2

One Piece live-action has officially renewed Season 2 with Eiichiro Oda’s video message. Here’s a look at the six manga arcs that are likely to be adapted in the sequel.

One Piece live-action debuted with its first season just two weeks ago, but it has already been renewed into a new season. The series is based on the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda that follows the adventures of a young pirate, Monkey D. Luffy, who aspires to become the Pirate King.

Luffy has an epic journey ahead of him; no doubt fans would love to watch more of it. One Piece is incredibly long, as the manga is currently publishing its 11th and final Saga. The series only adapts the first five arcs of the East Blue Saga.

After this, Luffy and his crew will travel across the Grand Line to meet new, more powerful enemies. In a video message, Eiichiro Oda announces One Piece live-action Season 2. He also teases the appearance of Chopper, the crew’s doctor. Delve deeper to find out which manga are likely to be adapted in One Piece live-action Season 2.

1. Loguetown Arc

Crunchyroll

The arc takes place in Loguetown, where the King of the Pirates was born and executed. Hence, it’s called the “town of the beginning and the end.” Any pirate from East Blue must pass through this town if they want to enter the Pirate Graveyard. The first season ends with a mysterious man burning Luffy’s wanted poster. He is Smoker, a Marine Captain famous for stopping the pirates from entering the Grand Line. After seeing Luffy’s enormous bounty, he was hell-bent on capturing him before he grew even stronger.

2. Reverse Mountain Arc

Crunchyroll

The final hurdle the Straw Hats will face before entering the Grand Line is the Reverse Mountain, where they will meet a giant Island Whale named Laboon and its caretaker, Crocus. The crew will discover a major detail about Roger’s crew from his doctor, Crocus, who traveled the seas with him. On the other hand, Laboon has been waiting for its friends to return from the Grand Line for over 50 years. This is the first story arc that starts the second Saga in the One Piece series, known as the Arabasta Saga.

3. Whisky Peak Arc

Crunchyroll

This is the first island the Straw Hats visit after entering the Grand Line. Surprisingly enough, the residents are way too enthusiastic about their arrival and even treat them as heroes. Luffy and the others enjoy their welcome until they find out that members of a mysterious organization inhabit the entire city. This One Piece arc features one of the best Zoro moments to this day. Fans will also be introduced to Princess Vivi and her pet duck, Karoo, who will take shelter in the Going Merry.

4. Little Garden Arc

Crunchyroll

Don’t let the cute name of the island fool you. It’s a prehistoric Island filled with dangerous dinosaurs and deadly creatures. For some reason, the plants and animals of the island never evolved and exist to this day. The mysterious organization will follow the Straw Hats to Little Garden, hoping to stop them from entering Arabasta. However, the crew will meet two warriors, Dory and Brogy. But the problem is that they’re not humans but giants. This One Piece arc teases the Elbaf arc that will soon begin in the manga.

5. Drum Island Arc

Shueisha

Eiichiro Oda teases Chopper’s introduction in the announcement video, which will take place in this One Piece arc. After Nami falls severely ill, the crew will make a brief stop at Drum Island before entering Arabasta. There, they will meet Kureha, the only remaining doctor on the island, and her apprentice Chopper, a reindeer with the power of a Human-Human Fruit. However, getting a doctor for their crew isn’t as easy as it seems when Chopper’s past shackles stop him from pursuing his dreams.

6. Arabasta Arc

Crunchyroll

This is the final and most important arc of the Arabasta Saga in One Piece. Once the Straw Hats enter the island, they find out that the once flourishing desert kingdom has been reduced to dust after a civil war broke out. As the heir to the throne, Princess Vivi takes on the burden of protecting her kingdom from the Warlord Crocodile. However, no war can be won single-handedly, and therefore, her friends, the Straw Hat Pirates, risk everything to ensure the kingdom’s peace. Fans will also meet Luffy’s brother, who is already a notorious pirate in the Grand Line. Find out what we know about the second season here.

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix, and the anime is available on Crunchyroll.

