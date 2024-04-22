One Piece Chapter 1113: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece is getting close to revealing Vegapunk’s message – so here’s the release date and spoilers speculation for Chapter 1113.

One Piece manga finally returns after a three-week hiatus and continues the fight between Luffy and Gorosei. Nusjuro destroys all Pacifistas while York leads Mars to the monitor room, and the latter doesn’t waste a second before destroying it.

Stussy stays behind to finish her last job. She wants to shut down Frontier Dome while the Straw Hats and their friends escape. Meanwhile, Luffy, Dory, and Brogy fight the other Gorosei, and Luffy gets hurt.

On the North East shore, Nusjuro is ready to battle Bonney, Atlas, and Franky. Warcury reaches Punk Records, and the chapter ends on a cliffhanger as his eyes land on something.

One Piece Chapter 1113 will be released on April 28 at 7am PT. The manga is returning from a three week hiatus.

Here’s when One Piece Chapter 113 will come out in your timezone:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1113 spoiler speculation

Now that there’s only one minute left until Vegapunk’s message broadcasts, the One Piece Chapter 1113 just might reveal it. Considering the fact that Oda wrote Chapter 1113 during the break, fans are already hyped about it.

Chapter 1112, which was written before the break, simply laid down the groundwork for what was about to come. Additionally, Mars going to Punk Records creates another mystery about what he really saw there.

Vegapunk’s message might include some of the biggest secrets about the World Government. His death triggered the broadcast to go live, and it’s unclear if Gorosei knows the exact content of the message. However, they’re sure that the message has the potential to do significant damage.

Which is why they even arrived on Egghead to stop the broadcast. While everything else is going on, Iron Giant is heading their way as it apologizes to Joyboy. It just might clear the path for the crew to make an escape. Iron Giant is yet another mystery that might get revealed in this arc.

Spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about One Piece Chapter 1113.

