My Hero Academia You’re Next adds new character played by anime legend

My Hero Academia returns to cinemas this summer for You’re Next, the franchise’s fourth movie, and an all-new character has been confirmed, voiced by a true icon of the anime industry.

We’re currently enjoying My Hero Academia Season 7, where the war against Shigaraki and All For One has finally kicked off in the superhero anime. It’s the start of a busy year for Deku, since there’s a new anime movie arriving in August, and the manga is about to finish as well, per Chapter 424.

You’re Next, the fourth My Hero Academia film, promises another flighty romp to complement the main story, with Deku and Class 1-A facing an evil All Might. In addition to all the established characters, we now know at least one brand new member is coming to the cast in Giulio, a one-eyed butler who serves the wealthy Scervino family.

Details are limited on Giulio and his role in the story, other than he’s trying to win the affections of Anna Scervino, a young woman also in You’re Next. However, the more exciting part is that Giulio is being portrayed by Miyano Mamoru in Japanese.

You might not recognize Miyano’s name, but you’ll know his voice, since he’s leant his talents to characters such as Light Yagami from Death Note and Osamu Dazai from Bungo Stray Dogs. Over the years, he’s been prominently involved in many of the best anime, including Wolf’s Rain, D.Gray-man, and Mobile Suit Gundam 00, in addition to the aforementioned.

In a statement on joining My Hero Academia, Miyano hints that Giulio’s Quirk impacts the plot a considerable amount. “If I were to talk about his role, it would be the biggest spoiler of the movie, so it’s difficult to comment,” he says, per Comic Natalie. “But his Quirk, that is specialized in a certain direction, is the hook of this story.”

Opposite him is Ikumi Meru, who’ll be voicing Anna. She’s relatively new to anime, with this being her fourth movie, and the most prolific of her career thus far. Perhaps this’ll be a stepping stone to greater things for her.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next arrives in Japanese cinemas on August 2, 2024. Check out our guides on every Quirk stolen by All For One, does Deku still have his Quirk after Chapter 242, and our feature on how Deku’s new Quirk is staring us right in the face.