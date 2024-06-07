My Hero Academia has several anime movies in its ever-growing franchise. But the number and order of the movies can be confusing. So, let’s find out how many My Hero Academia movies there are now.

Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved manga My Hero Academia is one of the most prominent titles of new-gen shonen. Having debuted in 2014, the series has won the hearts of millions over the last decade. Its popularity rose even more in 2016 when it was turned into a superhero anime.

The series is currently in a bit of a golden period. The manga has wrapped up its Final War Arc in Chapter 423 and entered the epilogue in Chapter 424. From the anime front, My Hero Academia Season 7 is currently streaming with five episodes released so far.

On top of these, the franchise is also all set to add another anime movie to its collection. But before watching the new film, let’s figure out how many My Hero Academia movies there are and how to watch them in the right order.

How many My Hero Academia movies are there?

Currently, My Hero Academia has four movies. They are as follows: My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, and My Hero Academia: You’re Next.