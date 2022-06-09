My Hero Academia is getting a new Season 5 OVA

Season 5 of My Hero Academia continued the hit anime. But it’s going Plus Ultra! as Crunchyroll have announced a new Season 5 OVA.

The My Hero Academia train isn’t stopping. Season 5 took the world by storm; its first episode had just under 150,000 viewers, which according to My Anime List, made it their most-watched TV premiere of all time.

The season continues the story of Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, as he studies how to become the world’s greatest superhero. Following the manga by Kōhei Horikoshi that it’s based on, Season 5 covers the Joint Training Arc, the Meta Liberation Army Arc, the Endeavor Agency Arc, and the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc.

Season 6 is planning to arrive in autumn of this year, though the first episode will premiere at the Ultra Event Hero Festival on July 24 in Japan. Its poster shows how the season is likely going to continue the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, which is a fan-favorite in the manga.

But apparently, Season 5 isn’t actually finished yet. It has been announced that a new Season 5 OVA (Original Video Animation) will be premiering soon.

Following the announcement of a Hero League Baseball OVA in May, the second promised Season 5 OVA was recently revealed to be titled “Warae! Jigoku no you ni” (Laugh! As if you are in Hell).

Crunchyroll announced that it has licensed the OVAs, and would be premiering them at this year’s Anime Expo event, along with other anime projects.

What is the new My Hero Academia OVA about?

The OVA will seemingly be a spin-off of Season 5’s Endeavor Agency Arc, as it will feature Deku, along with his classmates Bakugo and Todoroki, during their internship with Endeavor. During this internship, they will encounter a currently mysterious villain, called Smiley.

A poster has also been revealed, which hints at the OVA’s upcoming events.

When can I watch the My Hero Academia Season 5 OVA?

Both the Laugh! As if you are in Hell and Hero League Baseball OVAs will premiere in Japanese theaters from June 16 to 19.

The former OVA will also premiere with Crunchyroll at Anime Expo in Los Angeles on July 1. So get ready to go Plus Ultra!

My Hero Academia Season 5 is still available to watch – both dubbed and subbed – on Crunchyroll.