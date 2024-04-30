My Hero Academia’s fights actually beat Jujutsu Kaisen in one specific way

Anime fans are discussing My Hero Academia’s fights versus Jujutsu Kaisen’s, and they’ve decided how Deku and his friends outdo Gege Akutami’s franchise.

My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen are two fan-favorite anime with huge fandoms. Both of them are loved by both critics and viewers, impressing them with gripping plots and intriguing characters. However, one thing is very important in both of these anime: fights.

As shonen anime, fights are the highlights of shows like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen. Both series feature some high-octane and thrilling action sequences. But there is one aspect of the fights that fans believe MHA has mastered better than JJK.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to the emotional impact of a fight, My Hero Academia is quite ahead of its popular contemporary. While the fight scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen are brilliantly animated, My Hero Academia’s battles just hit harder, and the reason behind this is the depth and emotion infused in the fights.

Article continues after ad

Be it the fight between Deku and Shoto in the sports festival or All Might’s last fight against All For One, MHA delivers battles that have viewers glued to the screen, not only because of the thrill of the action sequences but also because of the sentiment behind it.

Article continues after ad

Jujutsu Kaisen also excels in fights. From the first Gojo vs. Sukuna stand off, to Yuji and Todo’s brilliantly animated fight against Mahito, the series consistently delivers heart-pounding action sequences. What makes JJK’s fights so engaging is their fast pace and amazing choreography.

There lies the difference between MHA and JJK fights. While Jujutsu Kaisen has high-paced fights that keeps the series compact and thrilling, MHA focuses more on the characters’ emotional contribution to the fights.

Both are engaging in their own ways, but My Hero Academia’s approach makes the showdowns more meaningful. Jujutsu Kaisen’s strength is in its straightforwardness whereas MHA’s is in the narrative importance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Speaking on this topic, an X user wrote, “I definitely agree. MHA has a lot more emotion behind their fights + they have more meaning. But as a straight up brawl? JJK is just better.”

“Emotional weight and character depth are just as essential to a fight as cool choreography,” commented another user.

Another fan also expressed their opinion on the matter, saying, “MHA’s strength in terms of the fights is not in the choreography, but it totally makes up for it with how narratively important and emotional they are, cuz every action has a ton of weight.”

However, one thing is certain: both MHA and JJK are among the best anime of recent years. MHA is returning this Spring 2024 season with My Hero Academia Season 7. Before the new season drops, find out everything about MHA’s upcoming anime movie, My Hero Academia: You’re Next.