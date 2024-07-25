Jujutsu Kaisen fans explain Yuji’s new technique in Chapter 264

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoilers confirm Yuji can use the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery, but since the manga doesn’t reveal it, fans have come up with their own explanation.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in its final stretch, with Sukuna’s end is closer than ever. The battle against the strongest has been a long one, but the sorcerers’ efforts have paid off as the villain is reaching his limit. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264!

According to spoilers, Yuji uses a Domain Expansion for the first time. It is by far the most powerful technique in the story, said to be the pinnacle of Jujutsu sorcery, and only a handful of characters can use it.

However, the chapter doesn’t reveal anything about his Domain Expansion except for the hand sign. After Yuji uses that, the scene switches to a subway station where Yuji greets Sukuna and asks him to come with him.

Since the manga doesn’t reveal what his new Domain Expansion is, a lot of fans have their own understanding of the technique and what it means for Yuji’s character.

One fan shared, “Yuji’s mudra (hand sign) is that of Ksitigarbha, a boddhisatva that guides others to “enlightenment” before he does. This is the perfect mudra for Yuji, as Ksitigarbha didn’t want to attain the chance to become a Buddha until all “hells” are purified. He is the guardian of souls.”

“It seems that Yuji’s mudra is the Kṣitigarbha/Jizō Mudra, it’s a Buddha whose duty is to guide souls that had no chance of redemption in life,” another wrote.

Additionally, a third fan commented, “Great catch, kshitigarbha also translates to ‘womb of the earth.’ among other things, it a great pointer to how Yuji is still a vessel, but now instead of hosting a demon, he’s now the vessel of the will and hopes of others. Yuji is finally coming into his REAL role.”

