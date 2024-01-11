Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director breaks silence on latest MAPPA criticism

After the latest MAPPA criticism by a popular animator, several Jujutsu Kaisen staff are stepping forward to voice their opinions, including the prequel movie director.

MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and several incredible anime, is infamous in the industry for overworking their employees. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 made headlines for not only the brilliant anime adaptation but also the studio’s alleged working conditions.

While the season was ongoing, JJK animators started expressing their dissatisfaction with the studio overworking them with several last-minute cuts. One Piece animator Vincent Chansard also worked on an episode before declaring never to work for MAPPA again.

In his latest podcast, he reveals why he wouldn’t work for MAPPA. His comment quickly gathered attention, encouraging other JJK animators to express their opinions on the studio’s insane work schedules. Delve deeper to find out what Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director has to say bout the latest MAPPA criticism.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director supports latest MAPPA criticism

Animators Dourian Coulon and Vincent Chansard recently attended a podcast where the latter commented: “I don’t want to support a company that ideologically doesn’t care about working conditions. Go asked me, and I like working with him. He also doesn’t want to work anymore for MAPPA.”

Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s chief animation director, Terumi Niishi, posted: “Ideologically, it is very refreshing. I think if there were more people like this in the anime industry, the working environment would be a little more comfortable.”

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was animated in four months, which is too little time to make an entire movie. Usually, a movie takes at least two to three years. Continuing on a thread of comments, Niishi further explains the situation in the anime industry and says it’s tied to the politics in Japan.

He added: “I realized halfway through that there was nothing I could say to convince these guys. But in the end, I was trying to do what I could for future children, and this is the way things are going. If you are an animator who understands what I am talking about, please register as a free member of NAFC.”

NAFCA stands for Nippon Anime & Film Culture Association, and this association was established to improve working conditions in the industry. It promotes a worker-friendly environment on the production side of things. Although MAPPA is always in the midst of controversies, the overall situation of the anime industry and other studios also continues to decline.

