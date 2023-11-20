Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 getting canceled?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s production meltdown continues to affect Season 2, with fans sure that it might get canceled – but is there any truth to this?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has worried fans more than ever with the ever-increasing controversies about MAPPA’s alleged working conditions. Several animators have come forward on social media and expressed their distress over it.

The recent episode features some of the most incredible fight sequences, but it’s clear that it wasn’t finished before it aired. Although there’s a chance it might be fixed in the Blu-ray version, the episode that was broadcast in Japan and is currently streaming online was only 30% of the intended vision.

The recent MAPPA controversy has fans concerned about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 going on hiatus or, even worse, getting canceled. Delve deeper to find out if there’s any truth to this.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 go on hiatus or get canceled?

Despite the rumors circulating around, there has been no official announcement about Jujutsu Kaisen Season getting canceled or going on hiatus.

One Twitter user claimed: “Jjk s2 might be canceled or delayed! Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Arc Production Staff has abandoned their duties due to Horrible Work Conditions!! Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Arc Production Staff were denied a break!!”

Another user wrote: “Maybe the anime industry needs to move to the US & build a better work environment with stability & have a union cuz animators’ health is important. It’s a shame to see one of our favorite animes get canceled. There shouldn’t be any rush.”

A Twitch streamer also shared: “Jujutsu Kaisen ON HIATUS due to Mappa mistreatment of animators! Join us on stream for more!”

One user also shared their support for the animators: “As much as I love Jujutsu Kaisen, I really hope it goes on hiatus for the sake of the animation team… Mappa needs to give the animators more time with a healthy schedule… I could tell by these last couple of episodes that something wasn’t right. Respect the animators.”

It’s one of the most popular series of the year, and the story continues to get more intense. Season 2 currently has six episodes left, and each one of them will be better than the other. So, despite the rumors and worries, fans can rest easy and enjoy the upcoming episodes.

