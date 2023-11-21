Jujutsu Kaisen studio MAPPA hit with new scandal over animator pay

MAPPA scandals don’t seem to die down, as Jujutsu Kaisen animators are now calling out the studio over payment issues.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is clearly one of the biggest anime series of 2023. Not only is the season featuring two popular manga arcs but the art style and animation leave fans with nothing but praise for the animators. However, MAPPA continues to gather more controversy in the anime community over the alleged working conditions.

The studio has several major projects at the same time, which is affecting Jujutsu Kaisen’s production. The heat against MAPPA is more intense than ever as the production meltdown has put Jujutsu Kaisen’s best arc, the Shibuya Incident, in jeopardy.

If that isn’t enough, MAPPA studio is now caught in another scandal as one of the Jujutsu Kaisen animators raised the issue regarding their payments.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator blames MAPPA for payment delay

According to CBR, one of the Jujutsu Kaisen animators shared on Twitter/X: “When things get tough, I get flooded with work requests, but when it comes to money negotiations, it gets postponed for over a month. That’s the kind of company MAPPA is. I’m tired of keeping silent about it already.”

The animator shared the post on November 18, but it was taken down after a few hours. They’re a freelancer working with MAPPA on a contract. The studio recently increased animator compensation in response to controversial changes to the Japanese tax system.

However, this animator describes a workload that is definitely beyond the standard, with little indication that the extra load is rewarded. This isn’t the first time animators have had to take down their posts after they posted about the working conditions with MAPPA.

Animators are having difficulty keeping up with the productions on short deadlines. Their request for delays also gets turned down by the production team. The preview stills of the recent episode were also delayed by 4-5 hours, which shows that animators are working on the episodes till the last minute before the release time. The workload is only increasing, and several animators expressed their dissatisfaction.

