Jujutsu Kaisen animator’s deleted post sparks more controversy

MAPPA has been under fire for some time as several animators broke their silence around the studio’s reportedly poor working conditions. Well, another post from a JJK animator adds to the controversies, accumulating even more backlash from the fandom.

Jujutsu Kaisen was already a famous manga series, but it became an international phenomenon when MAPPA came with its anime adaptation in 2020. However, the ongoing second season flaunts even better animation quality than we witnessed in the first season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has become one hell of a spectacle because of its flamboyant animation. Moreover, fans can’t get over the fantastic fight scenes that keep on coming our way with each episode.

Generally, whenever an anime series/film becomes a trending topic among the community, it is either because of the animation or the elements involved. However, JJK has been in the news lately because of the animation studio, and not for a good reason.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator’s dark post has fans worried

One of the animators of MAPPA, who was primarily involved in the making of JJK Season 2, shared a post on X/Twitter stating, ‘I want to unalive quickly.’ However, the post was taken off from the medium after 14 minutes. The post somehow became viral through Instagram, so when it was deleted quickly, fans started worrying about the animator’s well-being.

We are already familiar with the issues around MAPPA, be it the reportedly toxic environment or the payment negotiations. Apart from that, the studio also has some stringent NDA contracts, which might be one of the biggest reasons why the animator had to delete the post from social media.

Previously, a renowned animator from the industry who has also worked for some influential titles like One Piece shared with their followers on X that they never want to work for MAPPA in the future. Besides them, there was another animator whose artwork revealed the disturbed mental health of the studio’s employees. However, it’s worth mentioning that we do not have any concrete proof or official statement from MAPPA regarding these allegations.

