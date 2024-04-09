Jujutsu Kaisen just made a huge mistake that has fans in disbelief

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has just made a mistake that has fans in disbelief, and it’s the latest in a growing line of errors.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are often divided about the characters and certain parts of the story. But if there’s one thing they can all agree upon, it is the manga translation errors since a few years ago. The previous translator was let go due to legal issues, and the replacement often gets hate from fans.

Just a few weeks ago, the “Malevolent Shrine’s Adaptation” controversy had the fandom in shambles. However, this time, the blunder is far worse than before. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 features Yuji Itadori’s awakening, which is a major turning point in the story.

The chapter begins with Gojo explaining the fundamentals of Black Flash. However, the blunder is right there in the first sentence. In the official translation, Gojo says: “Do you really need me to explain why I can’t use Black Flash? Well, to break things down for you, it’s because of Six Eyes.”

As the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, Gojo can not only use Black Flash, but he also has a record of using it the highest number of times before Yuji surpasses him in Chapter 256. Twitter user Lightning (who also translated Chapter 236) shared their own translation to help fans understand the context.

The correction is: “Why am I not able to hit a Black Flash on command? I’m here thinking about what even makes you think that I can do it in the first place, but I know the answer to that is because of my Six Eyes.”

Fans were in disbelief at the massive difference in the narrative. One fan commented: “This is the worst translation I’ve ever seen please can’t you change after all the complaints??”

Another said: “At this point, it’s John Werry’s story. Gege has nothing to do with it.”

“Awesome chapter once again ruined by the horrible translations,” commented another. One fan shared: “Atp we’re better off learning Japanese ourselves.”

Viz has corrected only a small amount of blunders before, only the ones that got too much negative attention from the fandom. Hence, it’s unclear if this chapter will be fixed in the future. To know more about the translation issues, you can check out our list explaining some of the errors.

