Jujutsu Kaisen makes controversial translation error again

Jujutsu Kaisen has made yet another controversial translation blunder that ruins the story. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in its final stretch, featuring the battle against the strongest. The story is complex enough as it is. However, continuous translation errors change the meanings of the scenes and powers entirely.

Although translation errors aren’t rare in the anime industry, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are not happy about these mistakes. They often tag the official account of Viz Media on X/Twitter, requesting them to change the translator responsible.

Viz remains silent about fans’ dissatisfaction, despite errors occurring for several months. The recent chapter arrives after a long hiatus, only for the context to be extremely confusing and change the original intention behind these scenes.

Jujutsu Kaisen makes a major translation error in Chapter 247

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 features the fight between Sukuna and Higuruma as the former’s inner monologue reads: “When I activated amplification against Satoru Gojo, I was extremely careful that Malevolent Shrine’s adaption up to that point was interrupted and not nullified.”

However, the text in the raw chapter clearly means “Mahoraga’s adaptation.” Malevolent Shrine is Sukuna’s Domain Expansion. Furthermore, Mahoraga’s ability to adapt to any technique is what made the villain interested in Megumi. After that, he plotted to take over Megumi’s body just so he could use Mahoraga against Gojo.

Another notable error in the manga that was recently rectified is Gojo’s iconic quote before the battle of the strongest (Chapter 221). Gojo originally said, “Nah, I’d win,” while the original version simply said, “No.” It was later edited into the official version.

However, not all the errors are fixed. One user shed light on the issue while tagging Viz Media: “You have people turn up for fan translations partly because of his translations. That’s missed money. You guys can make more money by changing translators.”

Another fan’s comment reads: “It’s not about the choice of words and the tone anymore; this is just straight-up misinformation, and it’s happened more than once now. Gojo is able to use Cursed Spirit Manipulation, Malevolent Shrine adapting. Basic knowledge about JJK would tell you this is absolute nonsense.”

Some fans also refuse to buy the volumes because of these Jujutsu Kaisen translation blunders. One fan shared: “I’m not collecting physical JJK volumes bc I don’t want to have the bad translations on my shelves. If the translation that’s printed was better, I’d reconsider.”

