Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami confirms change in fan-favorite panel

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is all set to create a new version of a fan-favorite panel, and Gege Akutami just confirmed it. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the fight (or maybe a comedy routine) between Takaba and Kenjaku. The battle against the strongest had hyped up fans with Yuji vs Sukuna, only to focus on Kenjaku again suddenly.

The villain is only one step away from achieving his goals. While the sorcerers are trying to defeat the King of Curses, they send Takaba to deal with the other villain, Kenjaku. Angel has enough faith in Takaba’s technique to send him alone.

However, the one Takaba is fighting against an ancient curse user who has an unknown number of techniques at his disposal. The two soon forget about fighting each other as Takaba also has to worry about his pride as a comedian. As the fight continues, Gege Akutami has confirmed changing a fan-favorite panel in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen panels. Warning: brief spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242!

Which Jujutsu Kaisen panel will Gege Akutami change in the manga?

In this week’s comment on Weekly Shonen Jump, Gege Akutami says, “Next time I’ll swap the standing positions of the two of them, don’t pay mind to it.” The translation might vary slightly in the Viz Mangaka Musings.

According to spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 ends with Kenjaku figuring out a way to deal with Takaba’s technique. Takaba has the ability to not only manifest his imagination into reality but also affect his opponent’s thoughts as well. Therefore, Kenjaku realizes that he must let Takaba achieve his goal before defeating him.

Manga Plus/MAPPA

The chapter ends with both Kenjaku and Takaba suiting up and going to a stage with a mic placed in the center and an audience waiting for them. The scene surely rings a bell among fans as it’s similar to a popular panel of Gojo and Geto. If that wasn’t enough, then Gege’s comment confirms that he will recreate the panel with Kenjaku and Takaba.

The panel is the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 77, which marks the end of the strongest duo as Geto further falls into despair. The panel was later illustrated in a colored version with the anime style when Season 2 was airing the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc. Gege Akutami will likely draw the new version of this fan-favorite panel in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

