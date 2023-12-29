Jujutsu Kaisen: How does Yuta still have Rika?

Although Rika had passed on in the prequel movie, the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale reveals that Yuta can still use her powers. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen prequel movie follows the tale of Yuta Okkotsu, who unintentionally cursed his childhood love after her death. Unaware of his powers, Yuta begged Rika not to die. Since then, she latched on to him as a special-grade apparition. He believed himself to be the cursed one

Article continues after ad

After several years, Yuta joined the Jujutsu Tech High School with Gojo’s help and realized he cursed Rika. He also swore to help her find peace. The movie ends with Rika passing on alone despite Yuta’s promise to die with her after using her powers.

Article continues after ad

Yuta Okkotsu finally makes his anime debut in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 finale. He saves a little girl from a curse. After killing the curse, Rika feeds on it while Yuta covers the girl’s eyes to stop her from witnessing something so gruesome. However, although Rika isn’t physically shown, Yuta talks with her. Delve deeper to find out how Yuta still has Rika in Jujutsu Kaisen. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Article continues after ad

How does Yuta still have Rika and her powers in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Crunchyroll

Rika’s soul has passed on, and Yuta freed her from his curse. However, even after that, the “vessel” Rika stayed with him. According to Chapter 178, Rika is Yuta’s external cursed technique and can store cursed energy and tools for him. Compared to his earlier days as a Jujutsu student, Yuta can now fully utilize Rika’s potential.

Article continues after ad

Although Rika usually listens to Yuta, in special cases, she can partially appear and lash out in order to protect him without his command. She can also function autonomously at a reasonable distance away from Yuta to complete distinct duties.

Article continues after ad

Yuta doesn’t have to use any strong emotions to summon Rika, and she appears instantly, allowing him to summon her to his side at any time. Rika retains her typical power as well, easily immobilizing Yuji and crumbling a bridge with a single attack.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.