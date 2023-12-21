Jujutsu Kaisen: Why does Choso keep calling Yuji his brother?

Despite being enemies once, Choso suddenly appears in front of Pseudo-Geto to protect Yuji, his younger brother. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Feeling resentful for Eso and Kechizu’s tragic deaths, Choso swears to kill Yuji and Nobara. He joins the villains in Shibuya with only revenge in his mind. He was utterly uninterested while fighting Gojo, but that’s not the case with Yuji.

As soon as Choso sees Yuji, he attacks him mercilessly, so much so that even someone as powerful as Yuji is easily defeated. However, Choso vs Yuji takes an unexpected turn as the former sees a memory of Yuji and his siblings together. And yet, there is no evidence in Jujutsu Kaisen anime that suggests that the two entirely different beings are indeed brothers.

Choso is a Cursed Womb: Death Painting, while Yuji is an ordinary human – at least, that’s what the anime wants you to believe. Though it’s a bit unbelievable, Choso and Yuji do share a connection, which is why the former does everything in his power to help his younger brother. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga!

Why Choso believes Yuji is his younger brother in Jujutsu Kaisen

The memory of his siblings having a sweet time together (with Yuji being one of them) is indeed fake. Somehow, Choso can sense the transformation of his siblings. He sees Yuji’s death from his eyes and realizes they’re brothers.

Feeling overwhelmed, Choso leaves the scene and appears in Episode 22 of Season 2. He keeps calling Yuji his younger brother and swears to protect him. Not only that, but Choso also recognizes that Pseudo-Geto is actually Noritoshi Kamo, the stain of the Kamo Clan, who lived over a hundred and fifty years ago.

Despite having different origins and being born in different time periods, Choso and Yuji can be considered half-brothers – but not in a conventional way. Kenjaku, who is now in control of Geto’s body, is an ancient curse user who has survived for over a thousand years thanks to his technique.

He can switch bodies by transferring the brain and acquiring his host’s techniques. Around 150 years ago, he possessed Noritoshi Kamo’s body and used Choso’s mother to give birth to him and the rest of his siblings.

A few years ago, he possessed Kaori Itadori and gave birth to Yuji for some unknown reasons. Therefore, although Choso and Yuji aren’t biologically related, considering them brothers wouldn’t be wrong. Choso, being the eldest brother, cherishes all his siblings, and JJK’s protagonist is no different.

Their relationship improves significantly after the Shibuya Incident, with Choso being overprotective of Yuji. The manga shows some really sweet moments between them, as they’re practically the only family they have left. Choso also becomes an ally of the sorcerers and is now fighting against the villains to save the world.

