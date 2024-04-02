Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 reveals major blunder in Gojo vs Sukuna

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 reveals a major blunder in the battle of the strongest – so here’s what you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen is all set for the release of Volume 26. It will be released on April 4, 2024, and will include Chapters 228 to 236. These chapters cover the major fight scenes in the Battle of the Strongest, including Gojo’s tragic death.

The volume ends with a withered and bleeding flower that’s supposed to represent Gojo. Even though creator Gege Akutami extinguishes any hope of Gojo’s return, the story continues on as other characters challenge the King of Curses.

The series is already hyping up Gojo with a beautiful volume cover and a special manga music video centering around the strongest sorcerer of the modern era. However, Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 also reveals a blunder in Gojo vs Sukuna.

Every manga volume contains some extra panels, additional art, and even notes from the mangaka. The upcoming JJK volume is no different, as it features a few explanations from Gege Akutami himself. The scene above is from Chapter 234, where Gojo is in a three-on-one battle against Sukuna, Mahoraga, and Agito.

Agito is a merged beast Sukuna created using Megumi’s Shikigami Nue and Totality. In the panel, Gojo uses Black Flash against Agito while simultaneously dodging Mahoraga’s attack. Black Flash has a lot of significance in the story as it can literally change the course of any battle.

However, because the manga is black and white, this technique can sometimes be difficult to notice. Gege Akutami realizes this issue and clarifies that Gojo indeed hit Agito with a Black Flash. The impact of the attack is clear as the damage reaches all the way to Agito’s back.

This scene is important because Gojo regained his Reverse Cursed Technique only after using this Black Flash. The battle of the strongest took a toll on both Gojo and Sukuna, as they lost their ability to use RCT for a while.

However, Gojo regains it after using it against Agito, which is his second Black Flash. The first Black Flash he uses is against Sukuna in Chapter 232.

