Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 characters likely to die before manga ends

Jujutsu Kaisen’s character deaths are far from over as the fights continue – so here is a list of five characters likely to die before the manga ends.

Even among the dark Shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen is famous for its brutal storytelling. Over the years, the series has killed off several fan-favorite characters and villains as well. Nonetheless, it doesn’t look like Gege Akutami plans to stop the bloodshed anytime soon.

The manga is currently in its final stretch and is featuring the fight against the two primary antagonists, Sukuna and Kenjaku. The sorcerers are either fighting with everything they have, or they’re on standby, ready to jump into the battle whenever they’re needed.

As the main fights of Jujutsu Kaisen are ongoing, more characters will likely die before the manga ends. So, here’s a list of five characters who we believe won’t be alive till the end of the series. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the manga!

5. Fumihiko Takaba

Viz

Takaba is currently fighting Kenjaku, and while the comedian-turned-sorcerer may have a powerful technique, his opponent has both the skills and wits to make up for it. According to Chapter 242 spoilers, Kenjaku has figured out a way to defeat him. Furthermore, we mustn’t forget that Kenjaku’s fight with Yuta was already teased before Gojo vs Sukuna. The young special-grade sorcerer can only fight the ancient curse user if Takaba dies.

Furthermore, since Kenjaku is one of the main antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen, it will be unconventional for a minor character to defeat him. Even an experienced special-grade sorcerer, Yuki Tsukumo, was no match against Kenjaku. Therefore, things don’t look good for a newly awakened sorcerer like Takaba, who has yet to realize the true extent of his own powers.

4. Hiromi Higuruma

Manga Plus

Higuruma is also one of the newly awakened sorcerers like Takaba. They were both introduced as Culling Game players and are now siding with those from Jujutsu High. While Takaba is currently engaging Kenjaku in a battle, Higuruma is also challenging Sukuna along with Yuji.

Although Higuruma is strong in his own rights, it’s clear he doesn’t stand a chance against the King of Curses, who has now incarnated in his true form. While Yuji’s powers remain unknown, Higuruma might not be able to make it till the end of the series. The fact that Sukuna easily slashed Gojo and Kashimo, the two strongest sorcerers of their era, is all the proof we need.

3. Megumi Fushiguro

Crunchyroll

Megumi’s fate has been sealed as soon as Sukuna possessed his body. Gege Akutami had already stated that among Gojo and the first years, either one will survive or only one will die. So far, Nobara and Gojo have already died. Although Nobara’s death isn’t officially confirmed, all hints point toward her death.

Now, all that’s left is fan-favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character, Megumi Fushiguro. Sukuna used Megumi’s body to incarnate in his true form, meaning it’s unclear what happened to Megumi. Although Yuji says he has a plan to save Megumi, it was before Sukuna’s incarnation. Therefore, Megumi may not survive to the end of the series.

2. Kenjaku

Crunchyroll

It’s natural that the antagonists will pay for their sins before the story ends. Kenjaku’s goal is to merge the Japanese population with Master Tengen. But the sorcerers cannot allow him to do that. Although it may not be Takaba, there are others who can still defeat the ancient curse user.

Yuta swore to defeat Kenjaku for Gojo’s sake. He doesn’t want his beloved sensei to go through the pain of killing his best friend again. Yuta is also the only special-grade sorcerer who might stand a chance against Kenjaku. If not alone, he will likely get help from others, but Kenjaku will die before the end.

1. Ryomen Sukuna

Crunchyroll

The undefeated King of Curses must fall before the manga ends. Now that Sukuna has incarnated, he has unleashed the true extent of his powers, easily killing two strongest sorcerers effortlessly. However, the battle against the strongest is still ongoing, and someone has to defeat him before he destroys the world.

The manga changed POV after Yuji and Higuruma jumped in the battle against Sukuna. Although it’s unclear who among the sorcerers will defeat him, it will likely be the protagonist whom everyone is waiting for. Yuji’s true powers are still unknown, but he might be the only hope the world has.

