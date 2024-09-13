Gege Akutami breaks silence on Jujutsu Kaisen final chapter

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has finally spoken about the manga’s long-awaited final chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga debuted in 2018 and will draw to its conclusion in September 2024. The manga begins with Yuji eating Sukuna’s finger and joining the Jujutsu Tech High School. His ordinary life turns upside down when he finds himself in the middle of the brutal world of curses.

The final arc, “Shinjuku Showdown,” focuses on the battle against Kenjaku and Sukuna. Thanks to the sorcerers’ plans and efforts, the villains are finally defeated. With the manga nearing its end, Jujutsu Kaisen is focusing on the aftermath of the battle.

Chapter 269 spoilers have confirmed Yuta is alive. Thanks to Rika, he’s returned to his own body. With no villains to fight anymore, Mei Mei wants to take down the three Big Clans.

Along with Chapter 269, Gege Akutami has shared a comment about the final chapter.

The author wrote, “I’ve never drawn a final chapter before, so It feels like it’s new even though it’s ending.”

The King of Curses was defeated in Chapter 268 and the remaining chapters will focus on the conclusion by tying up the loose ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen is his first serialized manga. The author continued the story after JJK 0 and it became a global sensation after the anime adaptation. It’s currently unknown what the author plans to do after the ending, but needless to say, fans worldwide are looking forward to the finale.

