Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 finally reveals Miguel’s true powers, which allowed him to hold off against Gojo for so long.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga surprised fans yet again with Miguel’s unexpected arrival. He first appeared in the prequel movie and fought against the strongest sorcerer in the modern era. Apart from the curses, The Night Parade of a Hundred Demons includes several curse users, who all allied themselves with Geto.

However, despite so many enemies, Gojo knew that the only one who posed a threat to them was Miguel. Although Miguel isn’t anywhere near Gojo’s level, his job is to hold him off till Geto attacks Yuta. And Miguel did so perfectly.

He survived against Gojo for several minutes, which is not something that anyone can do. Furthermore, in the official fanbook, Gege Akutami himself clarified that Miguel is “strong.” After so many years, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 finally reveals Miguel’s powers and what makes him terrifying. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

What are Miguel’s powers in Jujutsu Kaisen?

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255, Miguel’s powers mostly rely on his physical abilities and his Cursed Technique, “Hakuna Lana.”

Although Miguel appeared on Chapter 33 cover and was briefly mentioned in a flashback, Chapter 254 marks his official debut in the main story. He arrives just in time to save Ui Ui from Sukuna. Chapter 255 isn’t officially out yet, but it features his fight with the King of Curses.

During the fight, Miguel easily dodges and jumps in between Sukuna’s continuous slashes. Miguel’s Cursed Technique, “Hakuna Lana,” allows his body to catch a rhythm and dodge curses, all the while enhancing his physical abilities. Note that the name of his Cursed Technique might differ in the official translation.

In a brief flashback, we see Gojo, Yuta, and Miguel. Gojo explains Miguel’s Cursed Technique to Yuta, saying it brings out buffs and debuffs of himself and the opponent without using a domain. He adds that although it’s a useful technique, it’s not really powerful.

On the other hand, Gojo admits that Miguel’s physical abilities are terrifying. After all, Gojo should know this after fighting firsthand with Miguel. The latter easily survived after taking several attacks while Gojo wasn’t holding himself back.

Gojo also reveals that 99% of Jujutsu Sorcerers are Japanese, who all use Cursed Energy to strengthen themselves. However, Miguel’s rare skeletal structure and muscles are a threat compared to a Japanese sorcerer.

Miguel feels offended by Gojo’s statement and blames him for being a racist. He says there are several black people who are non-athletic, and he is special because of who he is and not because he is black. Gojo apologizes, and Miguel brushes him off, saying it’s fine.

