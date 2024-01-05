Jujutsu Kaisen confirms Yuji’s unexpected technique

After making fans wait for several years, Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals Yuji’s technique – and it’s quite unexpected. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been hiding Yuji’s powers for quite a while now. The manga is in its final stretch, but the series still has not fully revealed Yuji Itadori’s powers. As if the power system wasn’t already complex enough, Yuji’s case is even more unique.

Since he isn’t born with an innate or inherited technique, there’s a limit to what he can do. Especially against tricky opponents such as Mahito, he needed aid from Nobara and Aoi. However, that doesn’t mean Yuji is weak in the slightest.

He has almost the same physical abilities as Maki, but he also has cursed energy. After hiding his powers for so long, Gege Akutami gives us the first glimpse of his abilities in the latest chapter. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga!

What is Yuji’s new technique in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 features Yuji using Choso’s Piercing Blood against Sukuna.

Although Sukuna thinks it is Choso’s attack, in Chapter 246, the latter suffers a fatal blow and shouldn’t be in any condition to fight. Thanks to Kenjaku’s schemes, Choso inherited the innate technique of the Kamo Clan, Blood Manipulation. Blood Piercing is an extension of that technique, and it’s something Choso uses quite often.

However, even though Choso and Yuji are technically brothers, it’s unclear how Yuji is able to use an inherited technique. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 features a brief flashback before the battle of the strongest, where Yuji thanks Noritoshi Kamo for teaching him since Choso isn’t good at it.

That’s a very clear indication of Noritoshi and Choso teaching Blood Manipulation to Yuji. However, that doesn’t mean it’s the only thing Yuji can do. If we go further back in the story, in Chapter 222, the strange interaction between Yuji and Kusakabe confused the entire fandom.

Yuji and Kusakabe spar against each other, and Yuji easily defeats his superior. However, the next moment, he refers to Kusakabe as Itadori. Volume 25, which was released this week, confirmed that there was no translation error and the duo actually switched bodies.

Gege Akutami further confirms it by adding a special art right after Chapter 222 where Kusakabe enjoys being in a younger body. There’s also a short text with the art, and Yuji is wearing the same outfit as that chapter.

See our other JJK coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

