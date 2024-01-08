Jujutsu Kaisen Fortnite spoils major plot twist

The popular Jujutsu Kaisen Fortnite game spoils one of the biggest plot twists of the series. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Following the massive success of Jujutsu Kaisen, the series announced a crossover with Fortnite. Epic Games added a Jujutsu Kaisen crossover in Fortnite with the latest v25.30 content update. Debuted in August 2023, the cursed energy that dominates the JJK world has taken control of Battle Royale Island.

However, although the game was immensely popular, it suddenly dropped a bomb while revealing one of the major plot twists in the series. Anime-only fans tend to steer away from the manga content and only watch the episodes.

JJK spoilers often go viral on social media, but most anime-only fans avoid clicking on them. However, no one would imagine getting such a major spoiler by simply playing the game. Delve deeper to find out how Jujutsu Kaisen Fortnite spoiled one of the biggest plot twists in the series. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Which major spoiler did Jujutsu Kaisen Fortnite reveal?

Twitter user shares a video from Tiktok which features the characters’ dance along with a reaction. However, when Megumi appears, he suddenly shows the same Sukuna markings as Yuji.

For those who are unaware, Sukuna takes over Megumi’s body in Chapter 212. The villain’s interest in the young sorcerer isn’t a secret in the fandom. However, the anime has yet to reveal the details. In Chapter 213, he reveals that he had sensed Megumi’s potential and his capacity to suppress him, the King of Curses. Sukuna was simply biding his time inside Yuji’s body and slowly gaining his power.

To ensure Megumi wouldn’t become a cage for him like Yuji, Sukuna had to shatter his spirit. And the best way to do that is by killing his sister Tsumiki using the Ten Shadows Technique. Sukuna made sure that after taking over his body, he would kill Yoruzu (who was incarnated in Tsumiki’s body) using Megumi’s technique.

His cunning trick worked, and Megumi is still unable to break free. Although Megumi was resisting at first, he fell into despair after Tsumiki’s death. The King of Curses used the Ten Shadows Technique to control Mahoraga, who can adapt to Gojo’s Infinity.

