Hunter x Hunter Chapters 402 & 403 are finally “completed”, creator teases

Hunter x Hunter is inching closer and closer to a full-on return, with more than one chapter in the bag according to creator Yoshihiro Togashi.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 has become one of the most-anticipated manga releases of modern times. Yoshihiro’s ongoing health issues have caused increasingly large gaps between output, with the current break lasting over 18 months.

But that might come to an end soon. Regular teases have indicated that Yoshihiro’s got a whole block of chapters ready to go, and now two more of them are apparently off to be edited and printed.

Chapters 402 and 403 are in the bag, according to recent posts from Yoshihiro. “No.402, final edits in progress,” says the first tweet followed by: “No 402 completed.”

Then another two images, this time showing an envelope for editorial use and a character portrait, state the same for Chapter 403. Without overstating things here, it sounds like 402 and 403 are locked and just need to be scheduled up for distribution.

Yoshihiro returned to social media after a prolong absence this year to show that he’s managed to start working on the iconic manga again. Suffering from back problems, he generally can’t work unless lying down, a difficult position to illustrate from.

But it seems he’s found a way, at least for now. Though excited, fans have been supportive and understanding about the difficulties.

“Mr. Togashi is working really hard,” reads one reply. “Thank you for your hard work, Mr. Togashi,” says another.

We still can’t say for certain when these new chapters will come to light, but Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 was recently dated for later this year. Chapters tend to follow new volumes after a break or hiatus.

For now, we can take comfort in the fact Yoshihiro is content.