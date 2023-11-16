Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Nanami die in Shibuya arc?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent chapter ends with a severely injured Nanami – so will he die in the Shibuya Incident arc?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc is by far the most brutal and heart-wrenching arc of the series. Ever since it began, fans have been witnessing one tragedy after another. However, things have gone from bad to worse in recent episodes.

We already saw Jogo burning Nanami, Naobito, and Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15, leaving fans worrying about their fates. The recent episode features the brutal fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga as the King of Curses destroys the entire Shibuya Ward.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the recent Jujutsu Kaisen episode ends with a severely injured Nanami walking listlessly in Shibuya station. Delve deeper to find if the major cliffhanger points towards Nanami’s death or not.

Does Nanami die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Nanami dies in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 120 at the hands of his archnemesis, Mahito. He starts walking in Shibuya after being burned alive and encounters several transfigured humans. Nanami fights them despite being at death’s door. However, he comes across Mahito and realizes he’s done for.

Nanami sees a vision of his old friend Yu Haibara, who points towards Yuji arriving at the scene. Yuji, who is already devastated seeing the situation in Shibuya, witnesses Nanami getting blown up to pieces. Nanami leaves behind his final words, “You’ve got it from here.”

Yuji already had a bone to pick with Mahito for Junpei’s death, and seeing his mentor Nanami die in front of him pushes him off the edge. Yuji is both angry and devastated after seeing this, as he rushes forward to attack him. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will adapt Nanami’s death in Episode 18. The cliffhanger in the recent episode is simply Nanami walking toward his death.

Nanami has always been one of the fan-favorite characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, so his death in the manga was also extremely heart-wrenching for fans. In the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbook Q&A, Gege Akutami was asked: “When did Nanami’s ending in the Shibuya Incident start to be decided?”

The mangaka answered: “When I thought about doing the Shibuya Incident arc. To be honest, I like Nanami as a character, and he is easy to work on. But in terms of his role in the story and the development of the characters, I had no choice after all.”

