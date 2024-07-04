When is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 1 out? Release schedule

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime debuts in 2024, so here’s a look at what’s been announced for the episode schedule, where to watch, and more.

Hiro Mashima’s popular anime Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is all set for its highly-anticipated debut. The story continues a year after the defeat of the Alvarez Empire and Acnologia. A new journey awaits Natsu and his friends as they take on the most difficult mission of all time.

The 100 Years Quest is beyond any S-Rank Quest. No one in over a century has been able to complete it. The task is to defeat and seal the five dragon gods, whose powers are so immense that they are capable of global destruction.

However, the difficulty of this mission wouldn’t stop Natsu and his friends from traveling to the Northern Continent, where far stronger enemies await them. Here’s when you can watch the anime.

When is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 1 out?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Episode 1 will be released on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 5.30pm JST.

Kodansha/FT100YQ

The release date is only for the subbed versions. The global release of the dubbed versions usually takes between one to two afters after the Japanese broadcast. The franchise has yet to announce a dub release date.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest release schedule

The episodes will be broadcast on Japanese networks and streamed on Crunchyroll every Sunday.

The anime has yet to announce the total number of episodes this season.

However, here’s a look at the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest release schedule:

Episode 1 – July 7

Episode 2 – July 14

Episode 3 – July 21

We will update this list if there are any last-minute announcements.

How to watch Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be available on Crunchyroll starting Sunday, July 7, 2024.

The anime is in the Summer 2024 lineup of Crunchyroll. Hence, you can watch the new episodes on it. The streaming platform has yet to announce the exact release times.

The series will be officially available in North America, Central America, South America, German-speaking Europe, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands and Denmark.

All previous Fairy Tail seasons are available to stream or purchase on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Prime Video. 100 Years Quest could land on all of them eventually.

