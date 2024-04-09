Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest character visuals disappoint fans for one reason

The new character visuals of Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest anime just dropped and fans are disappointed for one reason.

Adapted from Hiro Mashima’s action fantasy manga, Fairy Tail was one of the most popular anime shows during the 2010s, concluding in 2019. After three years, it is coming back with the anime adaptation of its sequel manga, Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest. The sequel anime will be animated by J.C.Studio and is set to premiere in July 2024.

With the debut date set for July, the studio behind the project has finally revealed the new character visuals of the main characters of the anime. The character visual features the protagonist, Natsu Dragneel, and his friends: Lucy Heartfilia, Gray Fullbuster, Erza Scarlet, Wendy Marvell, and their Exceeds, Happy and Charlés.

However, fans are quite disappointed with the new character visual. Many complain that there is nothing new about the character designs in the sequel. Though Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is a continuation of the original anime, fans still expected some differentiating aspects in the character, be it outfits or hairstyles.

“So… basically nothing has changed?” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Another commented, “That’s the thing with Fairy Tail, feels like nothing ever changes.”

Some users noticed that the new character visual of Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest looks a little distorted, “Is the image like squashed(?) or something? Lucy looks like her limbs are shorter but she’s now more stacked lol.”

Many fans also point out that the sequel anime is pointless as a whole since the ending of the original anime was pretty conclusive. A user mockingly wrote, “Fairy Tail: 100 Years of Milking the Series to Death.”

Though Fairy Tail was among the most talked about anime in the past, fan reactions say that the popularity of the series is declining. It’s yet to be seen whether the sequel anime can change that.