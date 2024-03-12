Solo Leveling just set an incredible record for the winter season

Solo Leveling has firmly established itself as the breakout hit of the season. Going from strength to strength, with only one blip along the way, has pushed Sung Jinwoo’s journey to the forefront, and there’s data to prove it.

Since debuting on January 7, 2024, Solo Leveling has amassed a fervent following. One of the best anime shows of the winter season, and the year thus far, fans are eagerly waiting on each weekly installment with glee, hoping to see what ridiculous dungeon Sung has to take on next.

The production from A-1 Pictures, based on the manwha by Chugong, has even attracted some famous faces, with YouTuber MrBeast tuning in week-to-week. It’s clear Solo Leveling could really break into the mainstream, if quality stays strong.

That’s no mean feat, and we’re starting to see stats to prove just how big Solo Leveling has gotten.

Solo Leveling cracks to the top 100 most popular TV shows on iMDb

On iMDb, Solo Leveling has managed to push into the top 100 most popular TV series, the only new anime of the winter season to maintain such a position. At time of writing, you can find the show at 87 in the list.

There are other anime in the rankings, such as One Piece and Attack on Titan, but those are much more established franchises that perpetually grab spots on lists like this. Likewise, Ninja Kamui managed to slide in ahead of Solo Leveling earlier in the season, but has since bottomed out.

That leaves Solo Leveling as the major new anime representation. It should be noted this ranking isn’t based on reviews, but search data – Solo Leveling is there because a large amount of users are routinely looking for information on the series through the database.

In other words, people are either trying to find out what this year’s hottest anime is, or trying to discern more information on something that’s got them hooked. Either way, Sung Jinwoo is conquering the world. Check out our list of the best anime like Solo Leveling if you want similar thrills.